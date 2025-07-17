3.7M followers YouTube channel star ignores Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys & other American women with inaccurate Grand Slam claim

Mythical Kitchen host Josh Scherer recently overlooked Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Venus Williams, and various other former and current American WTA pros while talking about Major winners. The famous chef incorrectly claimed that Andy Roddick was the last player from the USA to win a Major, and funnily enough, he also got the year of the tournament where the former World No. 1 secured his lone title at the level wrong.

Roddick turned pro in 2000 and gave a lot to his country to be proud of, winning 32 singles titles and spending 13 weeks at the top ATP ranking spot. While the American won the 2003 US Open in historic fashion, he would ultimately be denied by Roger Federer in four other Major finals. Aged 30, he retired from tennis following a fourth-round exit at the 2012 US Open.

Around the time Andy Roddick came up, Serena Williams and Venus Williams also picked up speed in their bid to rack up Major titles. Between themselves, they won 18 Grand Slam tournaments in singles in the 2000s alone. However, Josh Scherer, the chef-host of Mythical Kitchen, didn't credit them in an interaction with British chef Ben Ebbrell for their contribution to American tennis.

The 33-year-old seemingly missed the fact that not only the Williams sisters but the likes of Coco Gauff and Madison Keys have also won the Majors in recent history.

"I think you and the boys have made a very, very cheeky fake product. That you think by using your British erudite nature, can fool Americans into thinking that tennis, too fancy of a sport for us, just because we haven't had a Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick, 2004 US Open. Thank you very much!" Josh Scherer claimed while critiquing a dish on his YouTube show.

Mythical Kitchen, which was officially launched on January 13, 2020, as a spin-off from the popular YouTube series Good Mythical Morning, created by Rhett & Link, has nearly four million followers on YouTube.

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, and Sloane Stephens have followed in Serena Williams' steps by winning Majors

Serena Williams reacts after losing her last pro tennis match at the US Open 2022 | Image Source: Getty

Following her domination of the 2000s, Serena Williams won 12 more Major titles in the 2010s to bring her tally to a whopping 23 (only Margaret Court has won more in women's tennis history - 24). For what it's worth, the American legend endured a tough time on the WTA Tour between 2017 and 2022 as she made a last-ditch effort to match the aforementioned Aussie's record.

Williams eventually retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open, but that doesn't mean American tennis isn't flourishing. In the 2020s, there have been three women from the USA who have won a Grand Slam tournament - Coco Gauff (2), Madison Keys (1), Sloane Stephens (1), and Sofia Kenin (1). Gauff, in particular, won a Major title very recently, downing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to take home the 2025 French Open crown.

