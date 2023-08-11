American tennis star Coco Gauff recently reflected on her 2023 Canadian Open journey, opening up about the exhausting delays caused due to the rainy season in Montreal.

Coco Gauff is fresh off her commanding victory over reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. The 19-year-old demolished the Czech's challenge in merely 62 minutes, concluding their third-round meet with a straight-set scoreline that read 6-3, 6-0.

However, the young star's journey at the Canadian Open hasn't been seamless. Due to abundant rains spanning the region, the American's Montreal campaign and playing schedule have been disrupted.

Gauff recently took to social media to talk about her exhausting rain delay experience ahead of her fourth-round clash against Jessica Pegula. In an Instagram post, the 19-year-old highlighted how the intensity of rain caused her to change courts multiple times.

Furthermore, the American hilariously mentioned taking a nap and playing card games to pass the time till the rain settles so she could resume playing.

"3 court changes. 8 hours of rain. 1 nap. A couple card games. a lot of waiting. and a dub later #rainydelays," wrote Gauff.

Gauff highlighting her rain delay experience at the Canadian Open via an Instagram story

Coco Gauff is scheduled to square off against American compatriot and her doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the fourth round of the Canadian Open.

No. 4 seed Pegula made short work of her previous round opponent (3R), Jasmine Paolini, and sent the Italian packing with a 6-4, 6-0 score.

"That's weird" - Jessica Pegula responds to claim that she & Coco Gauff will end their doubles partnership after the Canadian Open 2023

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have teamed up for doubles at the 2023 Canadian Open

Jessica Pegula recently rebutted claims suggesting that the Canadian Open will be her last event with Coco Gauff as a doubles partner.

Before kicking off their respective singles campaign, the duo marked their doubles victory against Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the Round of 16. However, their decision against teaming up at the recently concluded Citi Open raised queries about the future of their doubles partnership.

In a post-match press conference, Pegula dismissed the concerns and confirmed that the duo will likely be teaming up for the remaining season.

“You know what? Someone sent me that headline, and I was like, ‘That’s weird. I don’t know where on earth that came from.’ Just because we literally didn’t play one week together, everyone was like, ‘You’re not playing?’ And I was like, ‘Relax!’” Jessica Pegula said.

Jessica Pegula has set the record straight regarding the future of her doubles partnership with Coco Gauff. Despite skipping the recent Citi Open, Pegula reassured fans that their collaboration is far from over.