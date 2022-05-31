3 players from the United States will feature in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open

Three players from the United States will play in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. Eleventh seed Jessica Pegula reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the second time this year by beating Irina-Camelia Begu. However, the 28-year-old did not have it easy as the Romanian took the opening set 6-4. Pegula won the next two sets 6-2, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Jessica Pegula comes through 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.



A fresh twist in the #Begula rivalry. It's a first French Open quarterfinal, secured by her first win over Irina Camelia Begu, on her first match point. Jessica Pegula comes through 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Pegula will next face Iga Swiatek for a place in the semifinals of the French Open. The two locked horns in the semifinals of the Miami Open earlier this year, with Swiatek winning 6-2, 7-5.

Teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the second straight year with a comprehensive win over Elise Mertens. The 18-year-old beat the Belgian 6-4, 6-0 and will next face off against her compatriot Sloane Stephens.

SUPER COCO 🔥 Gauff dropped just four games 🆚 Mertens to complete a straight sets win and book her ticket in the quarter-finals.

The 2018 French Open runner-up entered the French Open without a single win on clay this season. However, she managed to overcome Jule Niemeier and Sorana Cirstea in three sets before beating Diane Parry. Stephens faced 23rd seed Jil Teichmann in the fourth round and thrashed the Swiss 6-2, 6-0 to reach her third quarterfinal at the French Open.

This is the first time since 2019 that three American women have reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. However, no male player managed to make the last eight of the singles tournament.

At least one player from the United States will play in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open

At least one player from the United States will play in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The winner of the Gauff-Stephens match will take on either Leylah Fernandez or Martina Trevisan. Given Gauff's current form, she will be the favorite to make the final from her side of the draw.

Pegula has produced some eye-catching tennis this season, but beating Swiatek will be a herculean task given the Pole's domination this season. The 28-year-old did challenge the World No. 1 in the second set of their previous meeting in Miami (losing 7-5).

If Pegula does pull off an upset, her semifinal opponent will be either Daria Kasatkina or Veronika Kudermetova.

