3 tennis players who launched their own sports agency ft. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently announced her new venture, a sports talent agency named Evolve. Several eminent sports personalities have successfully begun entrepreneurial ventures while continuing to excel as athletes.

World-class tennis players are not new to starting sports agencies, building on their success on the courts to launch profitable brands.

We take a look at three greats from the world of tennis who have launched their own agencies.

#1 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has started her own agency at age 24

Naomi Osaka launched her own sports agency in 2022. The agency, named Evolve, was created in association with her manager, Stuart Duguid. Much like Nadal and Federer, the 24-year-old parted ways with IMG to begin her entrepreneurial journey.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Hey kid, you’ve come a long way and even though there’s been some bumps on the road I hope you know you’re doing amazing. Hey kid, you’ve come a long way and even though there’s been some bumps on the road I hope you know you’re doing amazing. https://t.co/l01kNg3sWi

The four-time Grand Slam champion stressed that Evolve was the next step in her journey as an athlete and as a businesswoman in an interaction with sports business website Sportico. She stressed the importance of being able to do things her way and the power of athletes and their platforms in driving meaningful business.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional. Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman, as well as a way to continue being myself and doing things my way. I strongly believe in the power athletes have to use our platforms to drive meaningful business," Naomi Osaka said.

#2 Roger Federer

Federer began his agency called Team8 in 2013

The Swiss tennis legend began his own boutiqiue sports & entertainment company, Team8, in association with his agent Tony Godsick in 2013.

The Team8 website states that the firm is "focused on the management of iconic athletes, consultation with global brands and the creation and management of premier events."

Several players like Juan Martin del Potro and Coco Gauff have signed with the agency, with Alexander Zverev being previously represented by Team8 as well.

With its headquarters in Pepper Pike, Ohio, the company now manages the Laver Cup, which features top European players competing against those from the rest of the world.

#3 Rafael Nadal

Nadal, like Federer, began his agency in the year 2013

Nadal began his own agency in January 2013. The Spaniard broke away from sports management firm IMG along with his agent Carlos Costa to launch his own athletics and event management company, as announced by his spokesman.

“Together with his manager, Carlos Costa, Rafa Nadal began a new adventure on January 1 in the world of representing athletes of various sports like tennis, golf and football as well as organising events."

In addition to the agency, the 21-time Grand Slam winner also began the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in 2016. Starting in Mallorca, the academy has expanded to several locations around the world and offers the best of student learning and tennis coaching.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan