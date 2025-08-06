"3 weeks at home, I felt bored" - Carlos Alcaraz makes Jannik Sinner smile with tales of how he spent his time recovering after Wimbledon final loss

In a light-hearted moment, Carlos Alcaraz told Jannik Sinner about his whereabouts since their Wimbledon final on July 13. The top two ATP players came face-to-face at a practice session on Tuesday, August 5, ahead of the Cincinnati Open.After clashing in the last two Grand Slam finals, Alcaraz and Sinner decided to take a break and withdrew from the ongoing National Bank Open. The Spaniard defeated the World No. 1 in a five-set thriller to win his fifth Major at the French Open in June. The Italian returned the favor with a four-set victory in the summit clash at SW19, winning his fourth Grand Slam title.Despite being each other's biggest rivals, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner share a friendly relationship. When they ran into each other on Tuesday, Sinner asked the World No. 2 what he had done in the last three weeks. Alcaraz replied (via The Tennis Letter's X handle):“Nothing crazy. Yeah at home. I mean, I spent two weeks at home, one week in the south of Spain. It was nice. Three weeks in summer at home, you know, felt like bored. It was different. At least one year that I didn’t see, you know, all my friends, all the people, doing whatever they want.”Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for his maiden Cincinnati Open title. He reached the final in 2023 when Novak Djokovic beat him 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4). Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, is the defending champion. The Italian downed Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in last year's final. The Masters 1000 tournament will be played from August 7 to 18.&quot;We train together sometimes&quot; - Carlos Alcaraz on his bond with Jannik Sinner2025 French Open - Day Fifteen - Source: GettyJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the World No. 1 and 2, respectively, and regularly fight for the biggest titles. Yet they have maintained a cordial relationship. The two tennis stars always speak highly of each other and often have to shoot down claims of animosity between them.Speaking exclusively to the Financial Times last week, the Spaniard mentioned his on-court rival and said:&quot;People really like the idea that there is friction between us. That’s what sells. But although tennis is an individual sport, we are with the same players every week, day in and day out. Jannik and I, who have had great battles on the court, see each other a lot off of it. We talk, we train together sometimes.&quot;&quot;And in the end, you forge a good relationship, a beautiful relationship. We want to win and beat each other, but then off court, being good people and getting along is another matter. For me, that is one of the virtues and values of sport,&quot; he added.Sinner and Alcaraz have clashed 13 times on the tour, with the Spaniard leading 8-5 head-to-head. They are the top two seeds at the 2025 Cincinnati Open and can meet only in the title clash.