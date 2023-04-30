At the age of 37, Hsieh Su-wei is one of the oldest competitors on the WTA Tour. In fact, with her 22 years of experience, the Taiwanese has been playing tennis for longer than some of her colleagues on the tour have had birthdays.

Unfazed, however, Hsieh is slowly inching towards her comeback after a daunting 18-month layoff, a comeback she kickstarted with a doubles campaign at the 2023 Madrid Open. Joining hands with fellow 37-year-old Barbora Strycova, who herself is in the midst of her final hurrah, the Taiwanese-Czech pairing took down Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching in their opener.

Speaking to WTA Insider during her stint in Madrid, Hsieh Su-wei revealed that she was relaxing at home during her time off, cutting her flowers and taking care of her plants. Her last match before the break came at the 2021 WTA Finals in doubles, where she and Elise Mertens reached the final before falling to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

"I was staying home, cutting my flowers, fixing my plants. So it was a very relaxing time at home. I tried to recover from the injury from 2019, because I was waiting for two years and there was no recovery," Hsieh said. "So after the WTA Finals I decided to stop. I wanted to rest a little bit because I still wanted to come back to play singles."

Touching on her singles comeback, the former doubles World No. 1 admitted that it was highly difficult even under the best of circumstances, opining that the WTA Tour is very competitive at the top level. However, thanks to the support from her friends, Hsieh Su-wei is planning to make a return sooner rather than later.

"To play singles you can't go back and travel by yourself. It's not possible to get back to the high level. Even with a coach it's hard to get to the high level because it's very competitive and there are so many new girls. So I talked to some friends and I said 'OK, if you will travel with me then I will come back to play.' She said 'Ok!' I was not expecting it like this," Hsieh Su-wei said.

"This is the story of how I came back fast. So I come back for the doubles first, enjoy a little bit, get in the rhythm of the match and then slowly I will play singles. I will do slowly and enjoy. I will eat all the good food. As I enjoy more, I think I will get a tiny bit better and better," she added.

"We saw everyone very clearly on the TV" - Hsieh Su-wei on keeping in touch with tennis during her break

Miami Open 2019 - Day 6

Four-time doubles Grand Slam champion Hsieh Su-wei also revealed that she kept in touch with tennis during her break, joking that she bought a big TV and could see "the girls" on tour very clearly.

"We bought a big TV, so every time we watched on TV we were next to the players," Hsieh said. "We saw everyone very clearly on the TV. So I don't feel like I'm out. I was beside all these girls all the time."

While she awaits her singles comeback, hoping for a wildcard from organizers on the WTA Tour or the ITF Tour, Su-wei and Barbora Strycova will take on Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in their Madrid Open second-round encounter.

Poll : 0 votes