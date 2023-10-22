4 Americans in top 15 of ATP rankings for the first time since 1997 after Ben Shelton's Japan Open heroics

Ben Shelton's maiden tour-level conquest at the 2023 Japan Open recently gained him a career-high ranking of World No. 14, making a total of four Americans in the top 15 column featuring Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe.

The young American recently squared off against Aslan Karatsev in the summit clash of the Japan Open. In his bid for his maiden tour-level crown, the 21-year-old overpowered the Russian without facing much resistance and concluded their meet at the Tokyo event in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

With this victory, the former NCAA singles champion laid claim to his position in the top 15 ranking for the first time, marking an impressive feat alongside his compatriots that was previously achieved decades ago in 1997.

In an exciting turn of events, four Americans since March 1997, namely Pete Saprass, Michael Chang, Andre Agassi, and Todd Martin at the time, are now ranked under the top 15 ATP ranking.

The current line-up includes Taylor Fritz (10), Tommy Paul (12), Ben Shelton (14), and Frances Tiafoe (15) respectively.

"Ben Shelton's 1st tour-level title in Tokyo has bumped the former NCAA singles champ up to No. 14 in the ATP rankings. There will now be 4 American men ranked in the top-15. 1st time 4 American men in the top-15 since 3/24/97. 1st time 4 American men in top-16 since 4/17/06."

Ben Shelton on the other side of his personality - “I just keep my mouth shut"

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Japan Open

Ben Shelton recently disclosed his off-court personality and admitted to not being very entertaining and talkative.

Talking on a video broadcast on the ATP Tour's official YouTube channel, the 2023 US Open semifinalist revealed details categorically unparallel to his on-court personality.

The American described himself as "boring", admitting that he does not enjoy interacting with people. Furthermore, Shelton joked about not having a large friend circle but highlighted that his friends label him as a fun-loving person.

“I am pretty boring when I’m off the court, I don't like to talk too much. I kind of just keep my mouth shut, like to stay in my hotel room and be by myself. I don’t have too many friends but umm..I like to keep…(laughs). No, uh.. I think my friends would describe me as someone who likes to make jokes, keep things light-hearted. I like having fun and just hanging out and being with people is what I enjoy the most,” Shelton stated.