4 milestones Carlos Alcaraz achieved after French Open 2024 triumph

Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden French Open title by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday in Paris. The Spaniard won a pulsating five-set match 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Just like the semifinal against Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz was a set down after three sets were played in the final. He showed extraordinary grit to stay in the match and won the next two sets by losing only three games.

On that note, let's take a look at the records that Alcaraz achieved after his commendable win:

#4 Second youngest man in Open Era to win all of his first three Grand Slam finals

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2024 French Open trophy.

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, has reached three Grand Slam finals in his career. He faced Casper Ruud in the 2022 US Open final, Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final, and Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open final. The Spaniard has won all the finals for a 3-0 record.

Trending

With that, he became the second youngest player in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days) to win all three of his first men's singles Grand Slam finals.

#3 Youngest player in Open Era to win men’s singles titles at three different Grand Slams

2024 French Open.

At 21 years and 35 days, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era to win the Men’s Singles titles at three different Grand Slams (US Open, Wimbledon, and French Open).

Expand Tweet

Second on the list is Jimmy Connors, who won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in 1974 at the age of 22 years and 6 days. Pete Sampras (22 years and 171 days), Rafael Nadal (22 years and 243 days), and Roger Federer (23 years and 35 days) complete the top five list.

#2 Fewest men’s singles main draws appearances in Open Era to win Grand Slam titles on all surfaces

2024 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz (13) has taken the fewest Men’s Singles main draws appearances by a distance in the Open Era to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces (grass, clay, and hard courts).

Tied second on the list are Rafael Nadal and Jimmy Connors with 20 main draws appearances. In fourth spot is Mats Willander with 24 and Andre Agassi completes the top five list with 36.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in Open Era to win men’s singles Grand Slam titles on all surfaces

2024 French Open.

When Carlos Alcaraz reached the final, he became the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces in the Open Era. After his French Open win, he became the youngest man in the Open Era to win the men’s singles Grand Slam titles on all surfaces, also known as the Surface Slam.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal (22 years and 243 days) follows him on the list in second place. Mats Willander (23 years and 155 days) is in third, with Jimmy Connors 26 years and 8 days) in fourth and Roger Federer (27 years and 303 days) in fifth.