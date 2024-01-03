"4 years without you" - Jelena Ostapenko dedicates first win of 2024 season to her late father

Jelena Ostapenko shared a heartfelt message for her dad following her first-round win at the Brisbane International which was also her first of of the 2024 season.

Ostapenko, who lost her father four years ago, got past Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 20 minutes on January 3 and will take on Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

The Latvian dedicated the victory to her father, Jevgenijs Ostapenko with a note stressing that the win was "special."

Jevgenijs Ostapenko, who was a Ukrainian footballer, performed the role of a fitness coach for his daughter. Jeļena Jakovleva, Ostapenko's mother, who is Russian also coached the Riga-born player.

"Today's win was very special for me. 4 years without you dad. This win is for you," read the message from the 26-year-old.

Jevgenijs Ostapenko, who played for Ukrainian football club FC Metalurh Zaporizhya, passed away on January 13, 2020.

The 2017 French Open title continues to be one of the most defining moments in Jelena Ostapenko's career.

Looking back at Jelena Ostapenko's magnificent 2017 French Open title

Jelena Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open just after turning 20

Jelena Ostapenko created history for Latvia when she became the first woman from her country to win a Grand Slam title.

Back in 2017, Ostapenko lost the first set to Simona Halep but went on to defeat the Romanian 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open final. Interestingly, her maiden Grand Slam title also happened to be the first-ever tour-level title in her career.

Ostapenko, who was 20 at the time of her Roland Garros triumph back in 2017, also became the youngest French Open champion since Iva Majoli in 1997.

The 2014 Wimbledon junior girls champion earned the distinction of becoming the first unseeded player to win a Grand Slam since Kim Clijsters won the US Open in 2009. Ostapenko also became the first unseeded player to reign supreme at the French Open since Margaret Scriven in 1933.

A straight-sets win over Lesia Tsurenko (6-1, 6-4) enabled the teenager to advance to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time where she defeated 2010 French Open runner-up Samantha Stosur 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki failed to stop Ostapenko in the 2017 French Open quarterfinals going down 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

A semifinal matchup against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland ended with a 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 win for Ostapenko who also turned 20 on the day.

Jelena Ostapenko went on to become the lowest-ranked player to win the tournament since computer rankings were introduced following her win over Simona Halep in the title round.