5 shocking results from US Open 2025 Day 6 ft. Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro

The 2025 US Open is entering its second week as third-round matches were underway on Day 6 (August 29). While some of the top contenders safely made it to the fourth round, some of the seeded players had shocking upsets.

In the men's draw, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic won their respective third-round matches against Luciano Darderi and Cameron Norrie, respectively. Similarly, on the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula were some of the top seeds who reached the fourth round.

Let's take a look at some of the shocking results that took place on Day 6 of the 2025 US Open

#1 Ben Shelton

One of the biggest hits to the home hopes of getting an American champion at the US Open was the shock retirement of Ben Shelton against Adrian Mannarino. The American retired from the match when the score was two sets apiece at 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Shelton had entered the US Open on the back of some great results during the North American hard court swing, winning the Canadian Open and reaching the quarterfinal of the Cincinnati Open. In New York, he had won his first two matches against Ignacio Buse and Pablo Carreno Busta.

While Shelton exited, Mannarino will now face 20th-seeded Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

#2 Frances Tiafoe

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Another home favorite who exited the US Open on Day 6 was 17th-seeded Frances Tiafoe. The two-time semifinalist in New York lost against qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7 (7). Coming into the match, the American player had a 2-1 head-to-head record against his German opponent.

Tiafoe had some decent results this year, reaching the final in Houston and having a decent quarterfinal run at the Citi DC Open. At the US Open, he had won his previous two matches against Yoshihito Nishioka and Martin Damm.

Having won against Tiafoe, Struff will now face seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.

#3 Emma Navarro

In Picture: Emma Navarro (Getty)

Another hit to home hopes on Day 6 at the US Open came in the women's draw, as the tenth-seeded Emma Navarro crashed out. Last year's semifinalist lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 against Barbora Krejcikova.

Navarro had won a hard-court title this year at the Merida Open, but her results in the buildup to New York were not encouraging, as she won only one of her five matches at the North American events. At the US Open, she won against Wang Yafan and Caty McNally in the first two rounds.

Having won against Navarro, Krejcikova will bow face Taylor Townsend in the fourth round.

#4 Mirra Andreeva

In Picture: Mirra Andreeva (Getty)

Another huge shock loss on Day 6 at the 2025 US Open came when sixth-seeded Mirra Andreeva was knocked out. The young Russian player lost 5-7, 2-6 against home favorite Taylor Townsend in the third round.

Andreeva had started the year in great form, as she won successive WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, having victories over the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka. In New York, she had won against Alycia Parks and Anastasia Potapova in the first two rounds.

Having knocked out Andreeva, Townsend will now face Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round.

#5 Jasmine Paolini

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini (Getty)

Rounding off the shock results on Day 6 at the 2025 US Open, seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini lost 6-7 (4), 1-6 against Marketa Vondrosova in the third round.

Paolini had been in good form this year, winning the WTA 1000 event at the Italian Open. Coming into New York, she had shown signs of form, as well as she had a runner-up finish at the Cincinnati Open. In New York, she had won Destanee Aiava and Iva Jovic in the first two rounds.

Having won against Paolini, Vondrousova will now face ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the next round.

