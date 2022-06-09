50-50 profit sharing between players and tournaments, extended draws for five major events, and more: All the changes announced by the ATP for the 2023 tennis season

In a major revamp of the ATP Tour and the future outlook of men's tennis, the governing body has announced a new program called OneVision, which is a "long-term transformational Strategic Plan." The new plan will be in action from the 2023 tennis season.

Some of the major changes to the ATP tour structure include a 50-50 profit-sharing formula between players and tournaments, as well as increased prize money, which is a result of an expansion of top-tier tournaments on the men's tour. The ATP further revealed that a new element of the profit-sharing model will provide financial support to more than 140 players.

Prize money and profit-sharing have been major causes of friction between players and tournaments on the tour. The new plan promises to end those clashes and bring more transparency between the two parties. Additionally, players will also get full access to audited tournament financials, giving them a better understanding of the economic structures of big ATP tournaments.

The OneVision plan will run in two phases, the first phase of which will be mainly targeted at boosting revenues from television and media rights. The ATP expressed that the plan was approved by the board after more than two years of consultation from various parties, including the Player Councils.

A statement by the global governing body of men's tennis threw more light on the road ahead with regard to the OneVision plan.

"OneVision is made up of two independent phases and centres on three core principles: driving unity, enhancing the fan experience, and leveraging scalable growth opportunities in media, data, content and tech," the statement read.

"With tennis boasting more than a billion global tennis fans, an emerging generation of superstar players and a content offering perfectly suited for the digital age, OneVision establishes robust foundations for future growth of the sport," the ATP added.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi also gave his thoughts on the development, terming it as a game-changing moment for the tour and believes it will help everyone involved in the men's tennis ecosystem.

“Our sport has huge upside and stands on the cusp of a new era of growth. Fulfilling our potential requires us to be united, pursue new growth opportunities and focus on what matters most: the fans," Gaudenzi expressed.

Adam_Addicott @AdamAddicott One extract from the ATP’s OneVision strategic plan One extract from the ATP’s OneVision strategic plan ⬇️ https://t.co/sljph22Q1G

Madrid, Rome, and Shanghai Masters to see major reforms in ATP tennis expansion

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

The ATP further announced that starting with the 2023 season, the Madrid Masters, Rome Masters, and the Shanghai Masters tournaments will see expanded draws and bigger durations.

The Indian Wells Open and Miami Open are the only two ATP tournaments played over 12 days with a draw size of 96. Madrid, Rome, and Shanghai will now be expanded to 12-day (96 draw) events as well.

Meanwhile, two other ATP 1000 tournaments, Canada and Cincinnati, will see similar improvements from the 2025 season. The four Grand Slams - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open - are the only tournaments played over a longer duration (14-15 days) and are run independent of the ATP and WTA.

Additionally, the prize money will also increase by as much as 35% at the five expanded tournaments between 2022 and 2025. The year-end bonus pool will now be distributed among the Top-30 players on the ATP tour, as opposed to the Top-12 players, which has been the case so far.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey This is Phase One of Andrea Gaudenzi's plan: basically an attempt to create a more harmonious, somewhat less conflicted ATP. Phase Two even trickier & involves creating more united governance within sport, building off ruins of the Wimbledon mess and integrating further with WTA This is Phase One of Andrea Gaudenzi's plan: basically an attempt to create a more harmonious, somewhat less conflicted ATP. Phase Two even trickier & involves creating more united governance within sport, building off ruins of the Wimbledon mess and integrating further with WTA

The governing body further revealed that Phase Two of the OneVision program is currently in its development phase, the details of which will be released in due course.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far