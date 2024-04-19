Tennis fans were amazed by the consistency displayed by the WTA players, with Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and others reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart.

The WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is underway in Stuttgart, where World No. 1 Swiatek is the two-time defending champion. World No. 2 Sabalenka is a three-time runner-up (2021, 2022, 2023), hoping for a breakthrough this time.

Swiatek and Sabalenka, the top two seeds, are safely through to the quarterfinals, with victories over Elise Mertens and Paula Badosa, respectively, after a bye in the opening round.

Alongside the two, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina, who are the third and fourth seeds, respectively, have made the final-eight. Gauff beat Sachia Vickery, while Rybakina saw off Veronika Kudermetova after a first-round bye.

Interestingly, joining the quartet of Grand Slam champions are two other Major winners in 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Raducanu, who entered as a wildcard, beat former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova to reach this stage. Vondrousova, meanwhile, beat Donna Vekic and Anastasia Potapova.

Completing the line-up are Marta Kostyuk (2024 Australian Open quarterfinalist) and Jasmine Paolini (this year’s WTA 1000 Dubai champion).

The top-four seeds’ consistency and the overall rich line-up delighted tennis fans.

"6 Grand Slam champions, plus a fresh 1000 champ & Slam QF-ist. Also, what a joy to see Emma back with her game," one fan wrote on X.

One fan requested the WTA to promote its players more, highlighting the quality of the quarterfinals.

"6 grand slam champs?!? The WTA has to get their sh*t together. Why isn’t this all over social media? The girls are playing goooood," the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions to Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and others making the final-eight:

"Women's tennis is elite at the moment , the top seeds are doing top seed things I LOVE IT," one fan said.

"This is a lit af line up. WTA is finally WTAing," another fan chimed in.

"What a lineup at Stuttgart! Just wish Badosa could have made it through," one fan wrote.

"This is actually really good!" yet another fan said.

Iga Swiatek to take on Emma Raducanu; Aryna Sabalenka to face Marketa Vondrousova in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

For a place in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Elena Rybakina is set to face Jasmine Paolini. Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will take on Marta Kostyuk in a repeat of the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinal.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. The Belarusian leads 4-2 in their head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu are headed for a thrilling third meeting - the Pole leads 2-0 in their head-to-head. Their first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2022. Their most recent meeting was in the fourth round of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

All quaterfinal matches at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will take place on Friday, April 19.

