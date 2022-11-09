"6 am this morning, anti-doping knock knock knock" - Victoria Azarenka sees funny side of early visit from anti-doping officials

At the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron, Victoria Azarenka made it to the semifinals at the WTA 1000 level for the first time this season, where she was defeated by eventual champion Jessica Pegula in straight sets. The former World No. 1's season ended with the tournament and she has been on a break since.

Azarenka recently took to social media to share images of herself beginning preparations for the next season by working out in the gym. In a follow-up post, she stated that the anti-doping team paid her an early morning visit and alluded that it must have been due to the picture she had posted.

"Posted a picture yesterday in my gym that my vacation is over… 6 am this morning anti doping knock knock knock," she tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.

victoria azarenka @vika7 Posted a picture yesterday in my gym that my vacation is over… 6 am this morning anti doping knock knock knock Posted a picture yesterday in my gym that my vacation is over… 6 am this morning anti doping knock knock knock 😂

Victoria Azarenka's 2022 season report card: A look back at the Belarusian tennis player's season

Victoria Azarenka has had a fairly good 2022 season.

Victoria Azarenka began her 2022 campaign at Adelaide International, where she advanced to the quarterfinals before losing in three sets to Iga Swiatek. In the doubles, the former World No. 1 and Paula Badosa advanced to the semifinals, but Azarenka had to pull out before their match due to a thigh injury.

Azarenka reached the fourth round at the Australian Open, her best performance there since 2016. The Belarusian then defeated Yulia Putintseva in the opening round of the Qatar Open in Doha to win her 500th tour-level match. She pulled out before her second-round match due to a left hip injury.

She then advanced to the third round of two tournaments, the Miami Open and Indian Wells. While trailing 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtová in the third round in Miami, she left the court without waiting for her trainer despite the umpire's request and conceded the contest.

Victoria Azarenka began her claycourt season at the Madrid Open and then the Italian Open, reaching the Round of 16 at both. She then fell to Jil Teichmann in a three-set encounter that lasted three hours in the third round of the French Open.

Due to Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarussian athletes, Azarenka decided to forgo all grasscourt competitions. The Citi Open marked the beginning of Azarenka's North American hardcourt tour. She hoped to take part in the Canadian Open but could not do so after her travel visa was declined. She later competed in the Cincinnati Open, where Emma Raducancu defeated her in the second round.

Victoria Azarenka defeated Marta Kostyuk and Petra Martic at the US Open to reach the fourth round before losing in three sets to Karolina Pliskova. She made her first-ever WTA 1000 semifinal appearance this season at the Guadalajara Open, where she faced defeat at the hands of eventual champion Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes