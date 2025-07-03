7 shocking results from Wimbledon 2025 Day 3 ft. Frances Tiafoe, Leylah Fernandez

Wimbledon 2025 continued to be a graveyard for seeded players as more top-ranked players made their exits on Day 3 (July 2). On the men's side, 12th seed Frances Tiafoe was the most notable exit from the second round.

In the women's draw, as many as six seeded players made their exits during the second round on Day 3. The players who lost include former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and last year's Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Let's take a look at some of the shocking results from Day 3 of the 2025 Wimbledon.

#1 Frances Tiafoe

In Picture: Tiafoe in action at Wimbledon(Getty)

Frances Tiafoe faced off against home favorite and former Top 10 player Cameron Norrie in the second round at the 2025 Wimbledon. Coming into this contest, Tiafoe led the head-to-head 2-1 and was in decent Grand Slam form, as he had just reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Tiafoe started the match strongly, playing an excellent first set to take the lead against the British player. The second set was close before Norrie broke in the tenth game to make it one set all. After an early exchange of early breaks in the third set, the Brit made the decisive break in the eighth game to win the set. Finally, with the fourth set in balance at 5-5, Norrie made a final service break and then served it out to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

#2 Leylah Fernandez

In Picture: Fernandez at Wimbledon (Getty)

29th seed and former Major runner-up Leylah Fernandez faced off against Germany's Laura Siegemund in the second round at Wimbledon 2025. This was the first meeting between the two players, and Fernandez was expected to win, being the seeded player.

However, the match turned out to be a one-sided beatdown from the German player. Siegemund broke the Canadian's serve in the first game of the match, and there was no looking back for her from that point. She broke her again in the first set to win it 6-2. Fernandez could not offer any resistance in the second set as well, as her German opponent broke her serve twice again, winning the match 6-2, 6-3.

#3 Jasmine Paolini

In Picture: Paolini at Wimbledon (Getty)

In terms of seeded players, the biggest seed to fall in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon so far has been fourth seed and last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini. The Italian player faced off against Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round and was the big favorite to win. Paolini had won a WTA 1000 title this year in Rome, and the Italian had a 1-0 head-to-head against the Russian.

Paolini made a strong start, breaking Rakhimova's serve twice in the opening set to win it 6-4. She had four break points in the second game of the second set but could not convert.

That turned out to be a decisive stage of the match, as Rakhimova increased her level from that point, breaking the Italian's serve in the fourth game and winning the set 6-4. The Russian broke in the very first game of the third set and used that early advantage to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

#4 Diana Shnaider

In Picture: Diana Shnaider at Wimbledon (Getty)

Another shocking result on Day 3 of the 2025 Wimbledon was the loss of the 12th seed, Diana Shnaider, at the hands of French Qualifier Diane Parry. This was the first meeting between the two players, but Shnaider, being a Top 15 seed, was the clear favorite to win the match.

Shnaider looked on her way to winning the first set against her French opponent as she took a 4-2 lead. However, Parry recovered, winning four games in a row to secure the first set 6-4. The second set was a dominant one from the French player as she raced to a 5-0 lead before winning the match 6-4, 6-1 to reach the third round.

#5 Beatriz Haddad Maia

In Picture: Haddad Maia at Wimbledon (Getty)

Another shocking result from Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon included the loss of the 21st seed, Beatriz Haddad Maia, who lost against Hungary's Dalma Galfi. This was the first time these two players met, but the Brazilian was the favorite to win as she was a former Major semifinalist.

The first set was a close one, but it was Galfi who made the first break of serve and had the opportunity to close the set out at 5-4. However, Haddad Maia saved a set point and broke her opponent's serve to take it to a tiebreak.

Even though the Brazilian saved two more set points in the tiebreak, the Hungarian proved to be too strong, winning the set on the fourth set point. After winning a close first set, Galfi completely took over in the second set, winning the match 7-6 (7), 6-1.

#6 Donna Vekic

In Picture: Donna Vekic at Wimbledon (Getty)

22nd seed and last year's semifinalist Donna Vekic was another notable name who fell through in the second round at Wimbledon 2025. Even though Vekic had a 1-0 head-to-head record against Bucsa, the current form of the Croatian this year had not been great, as she had only won ten matches in the season.

The poor form showed as Bucsa broke Vekic's serve three times in the opening set to win it 6-1. The Spaniard broke in the first game of the second set to take the lead, but Vekic broke back to square it at 2-2. However, Busca proved to be too strong for the 22nd seed, as she broke again, winning the match 6-1, 6-3.

#7 Ashlyn Krueger

One of the last seeds to make their exit on Day 3 of the Championships was 31st-seeded Ashlyn Krueger, who lost against former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Even though Krueger was the seeded player and had reached a final and multiple semifinals this season, Pavlyuchenkova had a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head going into the Wimbledon contest.

The first set was a tight contest, as each player broke the other once, taking it to a tiebreaker. The Russian proved to be better under pressure, taking a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker and using that advantage to win the first set.

Krueger hit back in the second set, taking a 3-1 lead, but could not hold her serve to maintain the advantage. Pavlyuchenkova broke back twice, and on her fourth match point, won the match 7-6 (4), 6-4.

