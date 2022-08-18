"78 on iMessage and then like 80 on WhatsApp" - Emma Raducanu on the messages she has on her phone after beating Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at 2022 Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu lodged two of the biggest wins of her career, beating Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in successive days at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Raducanu beat Williams 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday, before handing Azarenka a 6-0, 6-2 thrashing on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after her win over the Belarusian, the Brit revealed that she has been receiving numerous messages from well-wishers.

"Yeah, a lot of messages, a lot," Emma Raducanu said. "But I couldn't reply or go through all of them. Yeah, I always feel a bit bad, but, yeah, I'm trying to just stay really focused, and that definitely helped."

However, Raducanu claimed that she is yet to go through the contents of most messages.

"I didn't open many messages last night and this morning, just a few people. I haven't really looked at my phone," she added. "An hour later, right before I came in, I needed to call my physio, and I just saw the messages, didn't open. I was, like, I've just got to focus (smiling)."

When probed further to provide an exact number of messages, the 19-year-old laid bare the figures on popular messaging services iMessage and WhatsApp.

"Probably like a hundred," the Brit said. "No, like -- yeah. I mean, like, 78 on iMessage and then like 80 on WhatsApp or something."

When asked if she considers herself a good texter, Raducanu vehemently denied the notion but added that she feels bad at not replying to people.

"I'm an awful texter. I think I'm known for it. To my friends, at least, Raducanu said. "But I feel bad, but I just -- like when you get so many messages, it's tough to reply to all of them. Yeah, it's something that's kind of just happened."

"Vika has got incredible returns, and Serena is probably the best serve in the game" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action against Victoria Azarenka.

Emma Raducanu was asked to lay bare the secrets behind her newfound confidence after scoring emphatic wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

The defending US Open champion began by pointing out that you draw a lot of motivation when you face great champions such as Williams and Azarenka.

"I think that it's when you are playing two great champions, again, you feel like it's just great to share the court with them and you take whatever lessons, and you just really cherish the opportunity when you are playing such great players," Emma Raducanu said.

The Brit stressed that it was important for her to believe in herself against players of such status and caliber.

"I knew I had to be on my game, but I kind of also backed myself and my own game," Raducanu added. "I think that starting the point is obviously really important against both of them, because, yeah, like Vika has got incredible returns and Serena is probably the best serve in the game."

