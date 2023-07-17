"8 years and counting" - Tomas Berdych and wife Ester Satorova celebrate their wedding anniversary

Former tennis star Tomas Berdych and his wife and model Ester Satorova recently marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a romantic post on Sunday, July 16.

Berdych and Satorova met in 2011 and got engaged in 2014. They tied the knot in 2015 in a lavish ceremony in Monaco. The bride wore a stunning white gown designed by Zuhair Murad, while the groom opted for a blue suit.

Satorova, who is six years younger than her husband, is a successful model who has worked with several international brands and designers. She has also appeared on the cover of various fashion magazines such as Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan and has a large following on social media.

The anniversary post was shared by Berdych on his Instagram account on Sunday.

“8 years and counting 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏼,” Berdych wrote on Instagram.

Berdych, who retired from professional tennis in 2019, had an impressive career that spanned 17 years. He reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams, with his best result being the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2010.

Tomas Berdych also won the Paris Masters in 2005 and was part of the Czech Republic team that won the Davis Cup in 2012 and 2013. He is one of the few players to have defeated all the Big Four (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray) in Grand Slams.

A look back at Tomas Berdych’s tennis career

Tomas Berdych in Wimbledon 2010

Tomas Berdych, one of the most successful Czech tennis players of all time, announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 34.

Berdych turned pro in 2002, and made his first breakthrough in 2004, when he won his first ATP title in Palermo. He also reached the fourth round of the US Open that year. In 2005, Berdych won his first Masters title in Paris, beating Ivan Ljubicic in a five-set thriller. He ended the year ranked No. 24 in the world.

Berdych also reached his first and only Grand Slam final at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, where he upset Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic en route to the title match. However, he was unable to overcome Rafael Nadal, who beat him in straight sets.

Berdych remained a consistent contender at the highest level for the next few years, winning 50+ matches in five straight years (2011-15). He achieved his career-high ranking of No. 4 in May 2015.

Tomas Berdych’s career started to decline after 2016, as he struggled with injuries and form. His last match was a first-round loss to Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.