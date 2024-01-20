9 years after famously defeating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, Dustin Brown announces retirement from tennis in 2024

Dustin Brown, who famously beat Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2015, recently announced that he will be retiring after the 2024 ATP Tour season.

Brown turned pro in 2002, representing Jamaica for eight years. Not happy with the lack of funding and support from the Jamaican Tennis Association, Brown turned to Germany as it was the country where he was born. He cracked the men's Top 100 soon after.

The German was one of the most entertaining players in the last decade, thanks to his impeccable timing on groundstrokes and dextrous touch. He was also quite adept at diving volleys, which he employed a lot on the grasscourts — his best surface.

Unfortunately, fans will be missing out on the above package as Dustin Brown took to Instagram on Sunday (January 21) to disclose that he is currently dealing with a lower back injury he picked up last year.

The 39-year-old then expressed gratitude to his fans for a "crazy ride", insisting that his 22-year-long career was "very fulfilling and fun".

"Sadly It's Been A While, Since I Was Able 2 Compete & During This Time It's Been Pretty Quiet On My Social Media Accounts… I Still Have A Few Issues 🤕 (Since My Lower Back Injury At Boss Open Stuttgart 2023) That I Am Trying To Deal With… I Started My Career In 2002 & After 22 Seasons I Wanted To Let U Guys Know, That 2024 Will Be Me Last One… It's Been A Crazy Ride, But A Very Fulfilling & Fun One 🙌🏾🖤," Brown wrote on Instagram.

Dustin Brown played the best tennis of his career to score a second win against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2015

Dustin Brown hits a forehand against Rafael Nadal

While Dustin Brown mostly plied his trade on the ATP Challenger Tour, he had his fair share of wins over the top players on the main tour. The German not only has five Top 10, but he also boasts a 2-0 positive head-to-head record against 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal.

Brown's first win against Nadal came at the 2014 Halle Open. The Spaniard was coming in tired from an arduous title-winning campaign at Roland Garros a week prior. The Spaniard lost to the German 4-6, 1-6.

Dustin Brown and Rafael Nadal faced off again at the second round of Wimbledon a year later. The German was even more determined this time, blasting first serves at around 200 km/h for fun.

He was also taking apart the Spanish bull's serve with relative ease. Brown's shotmaking and showboating entertained the English crowd greatly, as he eventually won the match 7–5, 3–6, 6–4, 6–4.

