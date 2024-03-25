"A 7 ft man saw me struggling to record this";"Coolest experience ever" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle relishes Australian GP experience

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shared some of her experiences from the recently-concluded F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Riddle, a social media influencer who primarily creates content around tennis as she travels the world with her boyfriend, was invited to the annual motor racing event's 'Glamour on the Grid' gathering. She also caught up with the action as Carlos Sainz won the race where both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton retired.

The 26-year-old took to social media to share some of the most memorable moments from her time at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit. One of the images featured Riddle taking a 'grid walk' alongside Lando Norris' McLaren MCL38 with the caption:

"Grid walk at @ausgp - coolest experience ever"

The British driver finished the race in P3 — his first podium finish this season — behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Riddle also posted a video where she thanked a man for recording the start of the race. Apparently, she was struggling to record the moment on her camera because of her height, when the man offered to help her. Riddle captioned the video:

"A 7 foot tall man saw me struggling to try and record this and held my camera above the crowd god bless"

The influencer also posted a picture of herself that showed her standing behind members of the Ferrari team with the caption:

"I was actually casting a spell right here"

Taylor Fritz's Miami Open campaign ends in disappointment

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Miami Open

Taylor Fritz came into the Miami Open after a decent run at the BNP Paribas Open, where he reached the Round of 16 before losing to Holger Rune.

However, the ATP World No. 13 failed to muster a win in Miami as qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild dismantled him in straight sets. The Brazilian's excellent serve proved telling, as Fritz did not manage to break him even once during the encounter.

Ahead of his match against Seyboth Wild, Fritz had talked about the drastic difference between playing in Indian Wells and in Miami. According to the American, the two tournaments, collectively known as the Sunshine Double, are not similar at all due to the use of different balls.

"It’s so impossible to compare one tournament to another, because if the balls are different it’s really not comparable," Fritz had said during a press conference (via Tennis.com).

Fritz now has a 12-5 singles record this year, which includes a title win in Delray Beach.