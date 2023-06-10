Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic gave her thoughts on the French Open women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova.

Defending champion Swiatek reached her third Roland Garros final with a 6-2, 7-6(7) win over 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. Just hours earlier, Muchova beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 to mark her first appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Ivanovic, who won the French Open in 2008, took to Twitter to express her excitement about the highly-anticipated summit clash and claimed that a balance between aggression and patience would be crucial.

The Serb stated that while Karolina Muchova would have to replicate her semifinal performance in order to stand a chance in the final, Iga Swiatek would have the edge over the Czech if she takes advantage of her experience.

"Excited about @rolandgarros women's final. A balance between aggression & patience will be key. If @karomuchova7 can gather the strengths shown in the semis, she'll stand a chance. If @iga_swiatek takes advantage of her experience, that could give her the slight edge. Good luck," Ivanovic tweeted.

Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will lock horns for the second time

Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will lock horns for the second time when they face one another in Saturday's French Open final.

Their previous encounter came in the first round of the Prague Open back in 2019, with the Czech winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Muchova interestingly has won every time she faced a player ranked in the top three of the WTA rankings. However, the Czech didn't make too big a deal out of this record as she claimed it only showed that she was capable of challenging top players.

"It just show me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. Even today, match ball down, you really never know if I win or lose, but it's great to know that I have the chance to win and I win against the top players, and that for sure boost my confidence," Muchova said.

Karolina Muchova will win her maiden Grand Slam title if she wins the final while Iga Swiatek will become only the second player this century to successfully defend her French Open title if she comes out on top.

The only other player to have attained this feat is Justine Henin when she won Roland Garros three times in a row from 2005-2007.

