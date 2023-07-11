Back in 2015, John McEnroe spoke about the significance of Arthur Ashe's win over Jimmy Connors in the 1975 Wimbledon final.

Ashe, who did not make it past the fourth round in any of his last three appearances at the grass-court Major, entered the tournament seeded sixth. He defeated the likes of Bjorn Borg and Tony Roche to reach his seventh Grand Slam final.

Arthur Ashe was up against defending champion and top seed Jimmy Connors who did not drop a single set throughout the competition till then. However, Ashe beat his compatriot 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to win his third Major title. He scripted history by becoming the first and till date, the only African-American man to win the singles title at Wimbledon.

John McEnroe spoke about the magnitude of Ashe's triumph at the grass-court Major in an interview with ESPN in 2015. He stated that the fact a black player out-maneuver, fooled and surprised Jimmy Connors in a white man's game was a matter of huge significance.

"Obviously in sports, at least on our side, this was a huge moment because there was talk, in some ways there still is--though it’s not nearly what it was--that black men or women were great athletes, but they weren’t the thinkers of whites,” said McEnroe.

“The mere fact that he out-strategized and out-thought Jimmy was significant, that a black player in a white man’s game, still to a large degree that’s the case, was able to out-maneuver him and fool him and surprise him," he added.

Wimbledon 1975 was the last Grand Slam singles triumph for Arthur Ashe as he never reached another Major final after that. The American passed away in 1993 due to complications from AIDS. He was only 49 at the time.

John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors both had a winning head-to-head record against Arthur Ashe

John McEnroe at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships

John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors both faced Arthur Ashe and had a pretty decent record against him.

McEnroe squared off against Ashe only twice at the same tournament, the 1978 Colgate-Palmolive Masters (now known as the ATP Finals). He came out on top in both matches, including the final where he triumphed 6-3, 6-1.

Ashe and Connors squared off seven times, with the latter winning six matches. The only time the former won was in the 1975 Wimbledon final. Their last meeting came in a final in Memphis in 1979, and Connors won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

