"A brand that partners with an avowed antisemite" - Tennis commentator Brett Haber questions Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev, and Garbine Muguruza, among other Adidas athletes promoting the brand

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev, and Garbine Muguruza are some of the top tennis players that have a sponsorship deal with Adidas. Tennis journalist Brett Haber has questioned the quartet and other Adidas-sponsored tennis players over their continued support for the brand, in light of the Kanye-Adidas saga.

The sportswear giant has been at the center of a major controversy of late with pressure mounting on them to drop musician/rapper Kanye West from their roster after his multiple antisemitic comments over the last few weeks. West, or Ye as he is now called, even publicly stated that Adidas would not drop him even if he continued to spread antisemitism.

In light of the same, Haber feels the likes of Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime, and others, should be asked whether they are comfortable promoting a brand that also partners with Kanye West. Haber suggested that the players would not like the question, but believes it should still be asked.

"They won’t like it, but it will be fair at a press conference to ask Alexander Zverev, Garbine Muguruza, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Stefanos Tsitsipas and every Adidas-sponsored athlete, team, league, school - if they’re comfortable wearing & promoting a brand that partners with an avowed antisemite," Haber wrote on Twitter.

Martina Navratilova also recently reacted to the Adidas controversy, urging the brand to drop West in light of his antisemitic comments and his claims regarding Adidas themselves.

"Drop his nasty a** now!!!" Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Zverev, Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime, and Muguruza, the likes of Dominic Thiem, Jessica Pegula, and Maria Sakkari are among the many other tennis players who are associated with Adidas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned in Stockholm Open final, Felix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open title

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Fever-Tree Championships - Day Five.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime are both competing on the tour this week. Tsitsipas enters the Vienna Open on the back of a loss against Holger Rune in the Stockholm Open final, where the Greek player was the top seed. He has now lost his last three ATP Finals and holds a 2-5 record in finals this season. Tsitsipas will aim to emulate his success from the 2019 ATP Finals at the 2022 edition of the season-ending tournament in November.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has won back-to-back tournaments on tour at the Firenze Open and the European Open, respectively, to give himself a strong chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The Canadian star currently holds the final qualification spot, with a 340-point lead over Taylor Fritz, who is right behind him.

Auger-Aliassime will play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel this week before competing in the Paris Masters and will aim to further extend his lead in the Race to Turin with deep runs at both tournaments.

