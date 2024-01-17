Amid backlash for Rafael Nadal's Saudi ambassador role, Caroline Wozniacki says nation hosting WTA Finals is 'inevitable'

Caroline Wozniacki believes that Saudi Arabia will inevitably end up hosting the WTA Finals in the future.

With Jeddah hosting the ATP Next Gen Finals from 2023 to 2027, there have been rumors about the WTA Finals heading to the Middle Eastern nation as well. It has also been reported that Saudi Arabia is looking to buy the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.

Recently, the country has become a topic of discussion on the men's and women's tours after Rafael Nadal was announced as the Saudi Tennis Foundation's ambassador, a move that has divided opinions among both fans and players.

At an Australian Open press conference, former World No. 1 Wozniacki refused to weigh in on Nadal's decision but stated that Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in all sports in recent years.

"Honestly, I haven't read much up on Rafa and what he's doing, but obviously Saudi is coming into sports in a very strong way. I think both in golf and football or soccer and now in tennis," she said.

Over the last few years, the Middle Eastern nation has invested in several sports like soccer, Formula One, and golf. On the topic of the WTA Finals being hosted by Saudi Arabia, Wozniacki opined that the move was "inevitable" and stated that it should be seen as an opportunity to make a positive change in a country that has a sketchy human rights record.

"I think it's inevitable that that's going to happen, and I think when that does happen, I think we have a chance to make a change and do something good there," she opined.

"I obviously realize, you know, the human rights and everything else, but I think when it's inevitable that they have so much money to put into sports, I think when you're put in that situation, you can maybe change, make a change and do something positive," Wozniacki added.

Caroline Wozniacki makes 2R exit at 2024 Australian Open following defeat to Maria Timofeeva

Caroline Wozniacki in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki's run at the 2024 Australian Open came to an end on Wednesday, January 17, following defeat to Maria Timofeeva at the John Cain Arena.

Despite losing the first set, Russian qualifier Timofeeva fought back to register a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 win in two hours and 21 minutes and made it through to the third round on her Grand Slam debut.

Later, former World No. 1 Wozniacki stated her disappointment at losing the match despite being in control of the proceedings.

"As a competitor you want to win everything. You know, when you have the family here and you bring everyone, you want to win even more because you want to stay longer and not have to move around," she said.

"It definitely sucks and it's disappointing. I felt like this was my match to win, and I didn't. I obviously sit here with a very disappointing feeling, because, you know, looking back, I feel like the match kind of slid out of my hands. At this point, there's nothing I can do about it, but obviously playing a Grand Slam and you want to keep winning," Wozniacki added.

Timofeeva will next face either 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or fellow qualifier Alina Korneeva in the third round in Melbourne.

