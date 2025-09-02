"A disgrace, should be getting close to a lack-of-effort penalty" - Fans slam Alexander Bublik for 'disrespectful' display vs Jannik Sinner at US Open

On Monday (September 1), Alexander Bublik was handed a disappointing loss in his round of 16 match at the US Open by Jannik Sinner. As the Kazakh struggled to keep up with the World No.1, many upset fans slammed his lukewarm performance.

Bublik began his campaign in New York with several strong wins. He beat Marin Cilic and Tristan Schoolkate in straight sets in his first two matches. He then outdid the 14th seed and home favorite Tommy Paul in a gruelling five-set battle in his third-round encounter.

However, against Jannik Sinner, Alexander Bublik was unable to display any of the magic that got him through the first three rounds of the US Open. Reacting to the 28-year-old’s lukewarm performance, one fan on X wrote,

“This is a disgrace. Should be getting close to a lack-of-effort penalty for Bublik.”

Another fan labelled the Kazakh’s play ‘disrespectful', writing,

“Some of those second serves he hit were just downright disrespectful to the crowd and people watching at home.”

Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Bublik’s performance against Jannik Sinner:

“What happened with the #Bublik that defeated Tommy Paul? Shapovalov did more damage to the doper’s game than Bublik is capable of doing now. What’s going on! 🤦🏻 #USOpen,” one fan wrote.

“Looking like another extremely boring day in men's tennis,” another added.

“It's getting annoying at this point. Opponents are already feeling defeated when they enter the court against Sinner,” a third fan chimed in.

Jannik Sinner shares his thoughts on Alexander Bublik after their US Open encounter

Bublike and Sinner at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Going into the round of 16 clash between Alexander Bublik and Jannik Sinner at the US Open, expectations for an interesting match were high. Bublik hadn't been broken in three matches at the US Open, and audiences were curious to see if he could hold out against Sinner.

However, on Monday, the World No.1 proved why he's considered to be one of the best hard court players the sport has seen in recent years. After the match, Sinner shared his thoughts on Bubkik and his performance, saying,

“We know each other very well. We had some tough battles, especially this year, so we know each other a little bit better now how we play. He (Bublik) just said congrats and wished me all the best (at the net). He had a very tough match, the last match playing five sets, finishing very late. Today he didn’t serve as good as he usually serves, so I broke him very early in every set, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better.

For Alexander Bublik, this marks the end of his Grand Slam season. The Kazakh’s best performance at a Major this year came at the French Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals before being knocked out by Jannik Sinner.

