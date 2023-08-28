"A Djokovic final is virtually guaranteed and he hasn't even hit a ball yet" - Tennis fans react to Holger Rune's shocking 1R loss at US Open

Holger Rune's shocking US Open 2023 first round exit had fans finding all sorts of explanations for the loss.

Rune, who was the fourth seed at the tournament, lost to Roberto Carballes Baena in four sets, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, in the first round, after many thought he would end up in the semifinal with Novak Djokovic.

As the fourth seed, Rune was predicted to be the biggest threat to Djokovic's run to the final of the US Open, as the two could have met in the semifinals.

Now that the chance is gone, some fans think that the Serb's way to the final is clear as day.

"Holger Rune was arguably Djokovic's toughest opponent in the draw until the final, and he's out in the first round. A Djokovic final is virtually guaranteed at this point and he hasn't even hit a ball yet," a fan wrote on Twitter.

The 20-year-old Dane continued a poor spell on the tour, netting a sixth loss in a row after reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Rune has lost both of his Hopman Cup matches, to Leandro Reidi and Richard Gasquet, and then fell to Marcos Giron in Toronto, and Mackenzie McDonald in Cincinnati, where he had to retire. Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey noted that the Dane hasn't been himself since SW19.

"Rune's body and mind have not been the same since Wimbledon," Clarey wrote on Twitter.

One tennis fan thinks a break is what Rune needs, especially if he is still injured.

"No one needs a good month away from a racquet and court than Holger Rune," the fan wrote.

Some, though, found the culprit for the loss in Rune's mother, Aneke.

"Rune's mom is just like Tsitsipas's dad... he should change his team," a fan stated on Twitter.

Here are some more reactions:

Holger Rune won't drop too far in the rankings after US Open 2023 1R loss

Holger Rune at the 2023 US Open

After losing to Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the 2023 US Open, Holger Rune won't drop too far in the rankings.

Even though he has lost all of his last six matches, the 20-year-old Dane might even keep his fourth spot in the ATP rankings. The US Open failure will lose him just 80 ATP points, as he lost to Cameron Norrie, 5-7, 4-6, 1-6, in the third round of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

In the live rankings, Rune is currently 130 points ahead of World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 415 points ahead of World No. 6 Jannik Sinner, and 545 points ahead of World No. 7 Andrey Rublev. The World No. 8 Taylor Fritz is behind Rune by 1005 points, and No. 9 Casper Ruud is 1185 points behind.