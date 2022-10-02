"A fine bromance" - Judy Murray's heart melts seeing picture of her son Andy and Rafael Nadal sharing a wholesome moment during Laver Cup stint

Judy Murray, tennis coach extraordinaire and mother of Andy Murray, recently gushed about a heartfelt moment between her son Murray and Rafael Nadal captured during their Laver Cup stint.

Big-4 members Murray and Nadal teamed up together as they represented Team Europe at the tournament, held at the O2 Arena of London. However, their star-studded lineup, which included multiple Grand Slam winners Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, failed to defend their title as Team World clinched the trophy for the first time in the competition's history.

Judy Murray took to Twitter to post a picture that beautifully captured the comradeship between the two greats. In the tweeted picture, a smiling Nadal is seen having a conversation with the three-time Grand Slam winner while the latter sincerely takes part in the conversation.

In the caption, the tennis mom expressed her happiness at seeing the duo engrossed in conversation like that, calling it a "fine" bromance.

"A Fine Bromance." she captioned her tweet.

Photographer narrates the history behind the iconic Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal photo at the Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Roger Federer's farewell match at the Laver Cup in London had sports fans from all over the world glued to their TV screens, with his post-match presentation bringing tears to even the toughest of the lot.

Another picture captured during the event quickly went viral all over the internet as it became the epitome of the 'Fedal' rivalry. A crying Federer was spotted holding hands with his arch-rival for more than a decade as the duo, still sobbing, tried to console each other.

Photographer Roger Federer has called it a "secret thank you" - the moment he took Rafael Nadal's hand during his farewell to tennis.Photographer @EllaLing23 tells @donriddellCNN about capturing the tearful image of the two tennis greats: cnn.it/3CjonCh Roger Federer has called it a "secret thank you" - the moment he took Rafael Nadal's hand during his farewell to tennis. Photographer @EllaLing23 tells @donriddellCNN about capturing the tearful image of the two tennis greats: cnn.it/3CjonCh https://t.co/Gw0mwumqVK

The iconic picture was taken by photographer Ella Ling, who titled the picture 'Holding Hands.' In a conversation with CNN, the photographer narrated what went into her head at the time of witnessing such a once-in-a-lifetime sight. She revealed that although she had expected Federer to shed a tear or two because of his previous interviews, she was left surprised to see the Swiss maestro as emotional as he was that day.

"It was a moment we knew was coming. We didn't exactly know what to expect. We know Roger [Federer] does get emotional during interviews or when he talks about his family. I was expecting a lot of emotions and tears but I wasn't expecting quite so much," she said.

Adding more to her statement, she said she was focusing primarily more on the duo as Federer was in tears while Nadal was trying hard not to cry.

"I was focusing on Roger and Rafa because they were sitting together on the bench. All the players were surrounding them. I could just see Roger becoming more and more emotional, he was sobbing. Rafa was next to him and he couldn't couldn't face Ellie Goulding or Roger, he was trying so desperately not to cry," she added.

