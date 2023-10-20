"A good dose of arrogance"; "Sounds like a lot of excuses" - Emma Raducanu's explanation for why her coaches often leave early fails to amuse fans

Tennis fans have called out Emma Raducanu for her 'arrogant' comments while addressing her short-lived stints with coaches over the past few years.

Former World No. 10 Raducanu recently stated that her collaborations have not lasted because of her inquisitive nature which often vexed the coaches.

"I ask my coaches a lot of questions. On certain occasions, they haven't been able to keep up with the questions I've asked & maybe that's why it ended. It's something I've always done."

"I keep provoking & asking questions to coaches & challenging their thinking as well. I'm not someone that you can just tell me what do & I'll do it, I need to understand why & then I'll do it," Raducanu said during her appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

In response, one fan wrote on social media that Emma Raducanu's comments were mere excuses for her lack of success in recent times. The Brit has changed five coaches in the last 18 months, including the one who led her to her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.

"Sounds like a lot of excuses. Most of these coaches had success with other players, so they must know what they're doing," the fan posted.

Another fan opined that the comments reflected poorly on Emma Raducanu and that a diplomatic answer would have helped her navigate the situation better.

"This is a bad comment. She Comes off as extremely arrogant and uncoachable. She could have conveyed this much mote tactfully. Does she have a publicist or something? Just say it unfortunately didn’t work out but it for various reasons, and I’m hoping to find the right fit," the fan posted.

One fan, meanwhile, stated that the 2021 US Open champion's comments can be attributed to her immaturity and arrogance.

"If she [Raducanu] was an extraterrestrial type of talent sure, but this is not the case here. It seems like a case of immaturity, and a good dose of arrogance," the user posted on X.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult" - Emma Raducanu on her injury struggles

Emma Raducanu has been sidelined with a persistent wrist injury and had to forego taking part in the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and other important tournaments this year

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Emma Raducanu discussed her injury, revealing that the discomfort in her wrists escalated during the Wimbledon Championships last year. This physical agony also had a significant impact on her mental well-being.

"The pain [in the wrists] escalated last summer after Wimbledon. I started with a new coach and I was really motivated to get going. We were over-training, a lot of repetition, and I carried on even through pain because I didn’t want to be perceived as weak," Raducanu said.

"I was struggling with the physical pain but the mental side of it was really difficult for me too. I always want to put forward the best version of myself, or strive for that, but I knew I couldn’t," she added.

The 20-year-old also said that the pressure to perform took a toll on her emotional well-being. Raducanu believes the WTA Tour is 'completely brutal' when it comes to making mistakes.

"I was under so much pressure to perform, people had no idea what was going on and I had to have this façade, to keep everything inside. It has been really hard. And then to be scrutinised for it when they don’t know what is going on," Emma Raducanu said.

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal," she added.