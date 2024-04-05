"A good opportunity for us to inspire.. That is at least my dream" - Victoria Azarenka backs WTA Finals' controversial move to Saudi Arabia

Victoria Azarenka has shared her dream of inspiring more kids to play tennis after she was asked about her thoughts on Saudi Arabia hosting this year's WTA Finals.

For a long time, rumors had been swirling regarding Saudi Arabia's intention to host the prestigious year-end tournament. They had also divided opinion. Tennis stalwarts Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have opposed the idea largely due to concerns surrounding human and women's rights in Saudi Arabia. Others, such as Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, have been open to it.

Now that the confirmation has come, Azarenka spoke her mind and laid bare what she thinks. The former WTA World No. 1 sat down for a discussion with the Tennis Channel following his third-round win over Taylor Townsend at the Charleston Open. Azarenka's son Leo was also present during the discussion.

According to the two-time Grand Slam winner, Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals is a positive development. Azarenka also said that it is her 'dream' to inspire children across different regions of the world to play tennis.

"I think that it's a good opportunity for us to inspire different regions in the world and I think that this is what we're really good at. We hope that with our global reach more kids pick up racquets, more kids get inspired to play tennis. That is at least my dream. I think that it's a good opportunity for us financially as well, to hopefully start more new programs for our tour, for our players," Victoria Azarenka said (03:20).

Saudi Arabia is set to host the next three editions of the WTA Finals. This year, players will play for a record prize money of $15.25 million. Further increments are expected across the next two editions.

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open

Jessica Pegula (L) and Victoria Azarenka (R) at the 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka's next opponent in Charleston is Jessica Pegula — another WTA star who has embraced the idea of Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals.

Pegula is the top seed at the Charleston Open and has so far defeated Amanda Anisimova and Magda Linette at the WTA 500 tournament. While the American survived a major scare in her second-round match against Anisimova, the match against Linette was much more straightforward.

The World No. 5 put on a clinical showing against Linette. She converted four out of five breakpoint opportunities, and her dominance did not allow the Pole to muster even one as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Azarenka and Pegula have faced each other on five previous occasions. The Belarusian leads the head-to-head against the American 3-2.