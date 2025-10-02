"A guy just starts shooting" - Venus & Serena Williams share nightmare early years in Compton that made mother Oracene Price furious

Venus Williams recently recounted a horrific story from her and Serena Williams' teenage years in Compton. By her own account, the seven-time Major winner and her younger sister apparently lost permission from their mother, Oracene Price, to practice in their area after a dangerous incident involving aerial gunfire.A few weeks ago, the Williams sisters debuted their &quot;Stockton Street Podcast&quot; on social media. The second installment of the series, which covers some of their most offbeat stories and anecdotes privy to only themselves, surfaced earlier on Thursday (October 2), bringing to light their exposure to gun violence.At one point, Venus Williams told the fans about how the sisters' practice sessions in Compton with their father Richard would often be interrupted by either gunshot sounds or afterfire from passing by vehicles.&quot;Compton has changed now, but gun violence was a real thing in Compton or South Central. And we grew up playing on the courts in Compton; there'd be a lot of cars backfiring, especially back then with those old vehicles,&quot; Venus Williams recounted on the latest episode of her and Serena Williams' podcast. &quot;Every time a car would backfire, we would literally hit the ground on the courts.&quot;The 45-year-old then revealed that a miscreant in a car with a sunroof was once adjacent to their court when he began firing bullets in the air. This evidently left a mark on both her and Serena Williams, so much so that they reported the incident to their mother later. However, the result of this disclosure backfired on them if her story was anything to go by,&quot;At one point, during this practice, we're practicing and I'll never forget, a guy gets out of his sun roof and just starts shooting. And we hit the ground, and I think dad didn't have the courage to tell us not to tell mom because he wanted us to always tell the truth,&quot; she added. &quot;So of course, as soon as we got back to the house, we're like, 'Mom! Mom! There was a whole shootout at the court!'&quot;&quot;She was livid, she was so mad that she wanted us to never practice on those courts in Compton park. And after that we didn't practice in Compton Park for a long time but then we went back.&quot;During the interaction, the 23-time Major winner reminisced about a separate incident that had brought to the surface her trauma from her half-sister Yetunde Price's shooting.Serena Williams on gun range date with cop gone wrong: &quot;I go straight back to Compton... I was crying!&quot;Yetunde Price poses with Serena Williams at ESPY Awards 2003 | Image Source: GettySerena Williams disclosed during the second episode of her and Venus Williams' Stockton Street podcast that she had been taken out on a date by a cop to a shooting range not too long after Yetunde Price was shot by a South Side Compton Crips gang member in September 2003. After her date began firing his first round, the then-World No. 1 was so shell-shocked that she began crouching for safety on instinct.&quot;So I went on a second date with him, and he took me to a gun range. And I didn't know, I had trauma because if you know the Williams sisters' story, you know there was five of us,&quot; Serena Williams said. &quot;Now there's four of us because one (Yetunde Price) passed through gun violence back in 2003. So when this cop took me on the date, like, I can't be around guns. To this day, I still can't even see guns.&quot;&quot;They have this thing you can shoot, and he pulls out a gun. And there's a target, and he starts shooting at the target. I go straight back to Compton, what do you do when you hear a gunshot? You drop, and you stay low, and I started commando crawling, I was crying! It was very traumatic.&quot;Yetunde eventually got justice in 2006 when Robert Edward Maxfield, who shot her when the 31-year-old and her boyfriend Rolland Wormley were in their car, got a 15-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.