"A karaoke legend!" - Gigi Hadid opens up about her friendship with Serena Williams on Jimmy Fallon's TV show

When Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid hang out, they mostly perform karaoke, the American model recently revealed.

Jelena Noura Hadid, popularly known as "Gigi" Hadid, recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was asked about her relationship with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Last week, the model was spotted at the US Open animatedly cheering for Williams, who reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Asked about her experience and her emotions, Hadid told host Jimmy Fallon that she always gets excited when the 40-year-old is playing, even if she is watching the matches at home.

"Oh no. That's like the realest [picture of her cheering for Serena Williams], that’s like the most Serena expression ever. Like when I watch her even on the couch I'm like that. Yeah, it's crazy," she said, adding, "[I was] very loud. When she was serving one way and then, you know, it just happens. I can feel her feel it."

To cope with the anxiety of watching Williams play, Hadid said she downed a couple of glasses of honey deuce, a drink famous at the US Open and made up of honeydew melons and vodka, among other stuff.

"You know, what helps? You know, the US Open drinks, the melon ones. With the little tennis ball melons. Yeah [had a couple of those], cuz when I get there I'm a wreck. Like I'm so anxious. Yeah [because I am friends with Serena]. So I like take it really personally, like I think that she can really feel that I'm there supporting her. She has no idea. Till after the game she doesn't really know I'm there probably," she explained.

When asked by Fallon how Hadid and Williams hang out, the former stated that they usually perform karaoke, which is a type of interactive entertainment where people sing along to recorded music.

"Karaoke, mostly. Serena is a karaoke legend," Hadid claimed.

The 27-year-old model also revealed that Serena Williams will appear as a guest on Jimmy Fallon's show next week.

"No disrespect to this generation but you are so much better" - Maria Sharapova to Serena Williams

Serena Williams (L) and Maria Sharapova have faced each other 22 times over the years.

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams were rivals on the court when the pair were dominating the WTA tour. The pair were not exactly close during their playing careers, but have since mended relationships.

The Russian recently revealed that she motivated Williams to make her comeback by telling her that she was much better than most players from the current generation.

"We spoke about it at the net last year during this time of year and I said no disrespect to this generation but you are so much better and you need to go out there, so I’m glad that she had a chance here,” Sharapova said.

