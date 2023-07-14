"A li'l taste of what’s to come" - Actor Jamie Foxx, Taylor Townsend, Sebastian Korda and others react to Christopher Eubanks' Wimbledon run

Jamie Foxx, Taylor Townsend, and Sebastian Korda, among others, recently congratulated Christopher Eubanks for his impressive performance at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Eubanks had an exceptional debut at this year's Wimbledon. He embarked on a dream run, reaching the quarterfinals of the grass court Major. The American beat Thiago Monteiro, Cameron Norrie, Christopher O'Connell, and Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to the last eight.

The 27-year old's journey at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club came to an end on Wednesday after a thrilling five-set match against Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1, lasting two hours and 57 minutes.

Eubanks took to social media following his loss to share a heartfelt post regarding his Wimbledon journey. He revealed that playing at SW19 had been a childhood dream come true. Eubanks extended his gratitude to his family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support. The American emphasized that the memories of "Wimby 2023" would forever hold a cherished spot in his heart.

"Dear @wimbledon, Thank you for allowing me to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you to all the family, friends, and fans who reached out and showed support. Wimby 2023 will always have a special place in my heart," Eubanks captioned his Instagram post.

Numerous tennis players and notable figures responded to Eubanks' post and congratulated the American. Among those who offered their felicitations were American actor and Eubanks' friend, Jamie Foxx, as well as Taylor Townsend, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and many others.

"A lil taste of what’s to come! 🔥 ❤️," Townsend wrote.

"Onwards & upwards!" Gauff wrote.

"🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 ," Foxx commented.

"Ladies and gentlemen… Him," Shelton commented.

Screen grab of players' reactions toChristopher Eubanks' post

Christopher Eubanks' compatriot Sebastian Korda shared Eubanks' post on his Instagram Stories along with three red heart emojis.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram story

Christopher Eubanks becomes World No. 31 after impressive Wimbledon run

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Christopher Eubanks is set to achieve his highest career ranking of World No. 31 following his impressive performance in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The achievement marks yet another significant milestone in Eubanks' remarkable journey throughout 2023. His breakthrough into the top 100 rankings, a first-time accomplishment, came on the heels of him reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open earlier in the year.

The 27-year old claimed his first title on the ATP Tour at the Mallorca Open before starting his Wimbledon campaign. Prior to his defeat against Medvedev, the American had been on an impressive nine-match winning streak.

Christopher Eubanks is next set to compete in another grass court tournament, the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, USA. Last year, he participated in Newport as a qualifier, winning in his first-round match against Dominik Koepfer before facing defeat in the second round against Benjamin Bonzi.

