"A little respect and memory" - Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya hits out at Patrick Mouratoglou

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya is the latest in line to hit out at Patrick Mouratoglou for one of the latter's recent comments regarding the Mallorcan.

During a recent discussion on France Television, Mouratoglou claimed that Nadal would struggle at Roland Garros this year, given he would not enter the tournament with sufficient match practice.

Nadal sustained a stress fracture in his ribs at the Indian Wells Masters in March, following which he was sidelined from the tour for more than a month. He only recently resumed practice but has admittedly been unable to practice anything other than his serve ahead of the Madrid Masters, which is his comeback tournament.

In such a situation, Mouratoglou opined that the 13-time Roland Garros champion might struggle in Paris.

"He (Rafael Nadal) is not going to play many games and it is very rare that he arrives in Roland-Garros with so few matches," Mouratoglou said. "So, this tournament will be a little unknown to him. Despite his incredible start to the season, Rafa has always been a player who needed to play a lot. It's not going to come in its best form."

Carlos Moya did not take Mouratoglou's comments well and quote-tweeted a news article containing the latter's views, in which he highlighted some of Nadal's mind-boggling records.

"17 years in a row top 10, Roland Garros'20 with 3 matches in 7 months, Australian Open'22 with 3 matches in 6 months... a little respect and memory," Moya tweeted.

Carlos Moya @Charlymoya twitter.com/eurosport_es/s… Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" 🗣💬 La advertencia de Mouratoglou sobre Nadal: "No llegará en su mejor forma a Roland-Garros" 17 años seguidos top 10,Roland Garros’20 con 3 partidos en 7 meses,Australian Open’22 con 3 partidos en 6 meses..un poco de respeto y memoria @pmouratoglou 17 años seguidos top 10,Roland Garros’20 con 3 partidos en 7 meses,Australian Open’22 con 3 partidos en 6 meses..un poco de respeto y memoria @pmouratoglou 😉 twitter.com/eurosport_es/s…

Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros in 2020 with only 3 matches under his belt

Delving a bit deeper into Carlos Moya's statement, one can see that his claims have not been inaccurate. Nadal did indeed play only three matches coming into the 2020 French Open. However, it is pertinent to note that most tennis players were unable to play any matches for large parts of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadal also did not have any major injury concerns going into the event that year, which is not the case this time around as he spent more than a month recovering from a stress fracture in his ribs.

While Moya is correct about his ward spending a whopping 17 years in the top 10, he is slightly off the mark with his claims regarding the Mallorcan's feat of winning the 2022 Australian Open.

The 45-year-old wrote that Rafael Nadal won this year's opening Slam with just three matches under his belt in the six months prior to the event. However, Nadal played and won four matches at the Melbourne Summer Set itself. He also played a further two matches in August '21 at the Citi Open in Washington.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee