A month after heartbreaking injury revelation, Paula Badosa has one crucial news for fans

Days after speaking about her chronic back injury that has constantly troubled her, Paula Badosa has finally come out with a piece of happy news: she is back to playing “pain-free” tennis. Badosa is currently in action at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, which will be her final tournament in the run-up to the 2025 French Open.

Earlier this month, Badosa opened up about how the back injury had held her back and, at one point, nearly forced her into retirement. Badosa’s injury flared up in 2023, and she took time off the court to address it before making a stunning comeback in 2024 and finishing the year as the WTA Comeback Player of the Year.

She re-entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings this year after her stunning run at the Australian Open, where she stunned Coco Gauff to reach the semifinals. However, the injury has been a constant source of worry, and she was recently forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open owing to the same. She had openly spoken about the extent of the injury and how she woke up every day “feeling scared” about her back and the uncertainty took a severe mental toll on her.

Speaking after her opening clash at the Strasbourg Open, Badosa said she was now finally able to play without pain.

“I’m happy to be back after two months. It was a tough journey. I’m still very far from my level, but hopefully I can be there soon. This time, for me, mentally, it hurt. Because I think I was playing the best tennis of my life. I was playing very well. Physically, I was feeling very well also. Stopping like this was tough for me. Finally, I’m back pain-free.”

Paula Badosa is through the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg Open after she received a walkover from Marie Bouzkova in her opening match.

Paula Badosa opens up on how it is to live with her chronic back injury

Paula Badosa is currently ranked 10th in the world. Source: Getty

In the recent interview, Paula Badosa had opened up about the challenges of living with a chronic back injury, and it was difficult to manage the pain. The Spaniard spoke about how she has doubts over her career, whether to retire or continue playing, each time the pain resurfaced.

"In those moments, you're lost. I thought: either I retire or I try to keep going. Of course, often by not retiring, you're making it even worse. There are times when I find myself not even playing with the opponent; it's frustrating," Paula Badosa said.

Badosa will look to put the pain behind her as she builds on her campaign at the Strasbourg Open and carry the momentum into the 2025 French Open.

