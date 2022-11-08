Marvel fanatic Serena Williams praises 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and urges fans to watch the movie

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams was all praise for the latest Marvel movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and called it the "best Marvel movie" ever. The 41-year-old encouraged fans to watch the movie in theaters as she affirmed that it is "a must-see."

Serena on Monday shared her experience watching the movie, via Instagram. She stated:

"Best marvel movie!!!!"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be released worldwide on November 11 and the 23-time Grand Slam champion has elevated the already set hype within the public through her thoughts on the movie. Serena Williams asserted that she has always been a Marvel fanatic and that Black Panther is her favorite from the lot.

"I'm a marvel FANATIC. Back starting from the comics. Black Panther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen", she stated.

The 41-year-old revealed that she was filled with varying emotions watching the movie and that it 'should win Oscars'.

"I cried. I cheered. I laughed. And I cried. It deserves amd should win Oscars," she asserted.

The American even praised music artist Rihanna for her efforts in producing the right music to elevate the movie-watching experience. She stated:

"Rihanna song ties it all together."

Serena Williams and Andy Murray join Tiger Woods' TMRW Sports

Serena Williams (L) and Andy Murray at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray have joined hands with golf legend Tiger Woods for his new venture called TMRW Sports. Williams and Murray are among the investors in this technology-driven golf venture along with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, fellow F1 drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, NBA star Stephen Curry and other personalities from the sports industry.

Last week, World No. 46 Murray shared a post on social media expressing his delight at being part of the project.

"Excited to be part of this group and excited for the journey ahead," Murray stated.

TMRL aims to revolutionize sports through the integration of the latest technology and will run the Tech-Infused Golf League (TGL) in association with the PGA Tour. Speaking about it, Woods said that he hopes for the league to become the face of the sport in the future.

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said at the launch.

TGL is expected to kick off early next year and will witness six teams, with three players each, competing in a custom-made venue.

