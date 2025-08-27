"A part of me left with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal" - Novak Djokovic gets emotional about how his life has been after arch-rivals' retirement

Novak Djokovic recently weighed in on the transition of his primary rivals from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the younger players, saying the journey was difficult. The Big 3 dominated the men's circuit for nearly two decades and combined for 66 Grand Slam titles, and counting.

Federer bid farewell to professional tennis in 2022, while Nadal and Andy Murray retired last year. Djokovic has since formed exciting rivalries with the current top two ATP players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Appearing on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, the Serbian legend explained why it was not easy to see his biggest rivals get replaced by the younger lot.

"Those rivalries really shaped me into the person and the player that I am, and I'm definitely grateful for everything I experienced with these guys. Now, the flip is obviously an interesting experience for me because when Federer, Nadal, and Murray, my biggest rivals, retired in the last year or two, a part of me left with them," Novak Djokovic said (47:20).

"I thought it's not going to be difficult for me to shift my attention, in terms of my principal rivals on the tour, from them to someone else. But it is tough because I'm used to these names, these guys, these faces for 20 years, and then new faces come in, which is normal. It's the evolution of our sport," he added.

However, the 38-year-old understands the reality and is trying to accept it, as he continues his hunt for titles, despite his scarcely believable achievements.

The Serb is currently in New York for the US Open, looking to capture a record-extending 25th Major. He has reached the second round after a straight-set win over 19-year-old local Learner Tien.

Novak Djokovic recalls 2012 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal played the longest Grand Slam final in Melbourne in 2012. One of the most thrilling matches in tennis history, it lasted five hours and 53 minutes, with the Serb winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5.

On the same podcast, host Jay Shetty asked Djokovic to name his toughest opponent physically. The former Word No. 1 said (1:55:58):

"Nadal, for sure. The battles with him were just grueling. The longest Grand Slam final in history was at the 2012 Australian Open. Almost six hours of grueling battle. I won that match in the fifth set. I remember the closing ceremony. We were standing and listening to the sponsor's speeches, and at one point, we both simultaneously bent down and held our knees."

"I could see his legs are shaking, my legs are shaking, and someone saw that and brought us two chairs and water. I went into the locker room, took out my shoes, and I had blood all over both socks. I didn't feel it, obviously. In this adrenaline rush on the court, you just go through the pain," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal produced the biggest Open Era rivalry on the men's circuit, clashing 60 times between 2006 and 2024. The Serb won 31 and lost 29 of those matches against the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

