"A player brave enough to bring me onto their team" - Donna Vekic receives hilarious birthday wishes from Pam Shriver

Donna Vekic received a hilarious message from her coach and former player Pam Shriver on her birthday. On Wednesday, June 28,

Vekic rang in her 27th birthday and Shriver was one of the first people to extend their greetings. The former American tennis player, who has been mentoring the Croat, joked that Vekic was brave to include her in her coaching team.

Shriver also indicated that she will be joining Vekic during her campaign at Wimbledon.

“Happy birthday @DonnaVekic a player brave enough to bring me onto their team. Let’s have many happy returns @Wimbledon,” she wrote in a Tweet.

Donna Vekic added 21-time women’s doubles Slam winner Pam Shriver to her team late last year, after her runner-up campaign at the 2022 San Diego Open. Vekic is primarily coached by Nikola Horvat, but Shriver has been a valuable addition, as per the 27-year-old’s own admission.

During her Australian Open quarterfinal run earlier this year, she revealed her feelings about working with the tennis legend. The Croat also praised the American's candor.

“She said yes, which is a huge honor for me to have such a champion wanting to work with me. I really believe that she can bring a lot to my game. I always like that from any coaches, for them to be direct,” she said about Pam Shriver.

"The 1:45 am wake-up call was worth it" – Pam Shriver on Donna Vekic's recent performance at the German Open in Berlin

Petra Kvitova and Donna Vekic at the 2023 German Open in Berlin

Donna Vekic recently participated in the 2023 German Open in Berlin. At the event, the player lifted the runner-up trophy, losing the final to Petra Kvitova. Vekic’s stellar campaign saw her defeat the likes of Maria Sakkari and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina enroute to the final.

Pam Shriver revealed that she was unable to be physically present at the event, but had been assisting the Croat remotely.

"A remote coaching week- Los Angeles to Berlin to help Team Vekic. The 1:45 am wake-up call was worth it," the American said.

Donna Vekic faced numerous injury-related setbacks over the past couple of years, and she also contemplated leaving the sport as a result. However, Shriver’s inclusion has been paying dividends for the World No. 20.

Since the latter half of 2022, Vekic has produced some phenomenal results, including runner-up finishes at the 2022 San Diego Open and the 2023 German Open in Berlin.

She also lifted her fourth career title at the Monterrey Open earlier this year. The Croat also earned her best Australian Open result by making the quarterfinals in 2023. She is now one spot shy of reclaiming her career-high ranking of World No. 19.

