"A poor statement and a missed opportunity" - Tennis journalist accuses French Open of prioritizing men's tennis over women's for prime slots

Renowned tennis commentator David Law has criticized the 2023 French Open for not scheduling women's matches in prime-time night slots.

Law, 49, is a British sports commentator, primarily commentating on tennis. He has commented on the BBC, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime. Since its inception in 2012, Law has also co-presented The Tennis Podcast.

Recently, the veteran tennis commentator turned to social media to express his frustration with the French Open scheduling. He accused the Grand Slam of prioritizing men's matches over women's.

He addressed the tournament's alleged scheduling of women's matches at odd times as compared to keeping men's matches for prime slots.

He further highlighted that in the previous year, only one out of 10 matches in that slot was a women's match. This year, as of now, they have continued the trend by not scheduling any women's matches in prime-time night sessions.

"The French Open has time yet to show that it values women by scheduling women’s matches equally in the prime-time night sessions this fortnight. But so far, a year after scheduling just 1 in 10 in that slot, they are 0-3 this year. A poor statement and a missed opportunity."

The 49-year-old commentator further addressed potential counter-statements by saying that two matches could be scheduled to ensure equal representation and value for money.

He continued by arguing that regardless of market forces or value for money, it is important to schedule women's matches in prime-time night sessions simply because it is the right thing to do.

2023 French Open: Holger Rune, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina advance, Daniil Medvedev suffers shock exit

2023 French Open - Day Three

The third day of the French Open 2023 catered to the fans' needs as the women's title contenders, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff, all advanced to the next round.

In men's singles, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune overcame their obstacles, while second seed Daniil Medvedev loses out in the first round of the Paris Major.

Women's top seed and two-time Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek beat Cristina Bucsa, 6-4, 6-0, in the first round of the tournament. Reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina kicked off her campaign with a convincing win over Brenda Fruhvirtova, 6-4, 6-2.

Ninth seed in the men's category, Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Michael Mmoh, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Major. Holger Rune, the sixth seed, dropped one set en route to his first-round win. Daniil Medvedev, however, was the day's biggest casualty, as the Russian lost to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round.

