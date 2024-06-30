Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have emerged as leaders in a ‘post-Big 3’ and Felix Auger Aliassime, for one, is keen on joining the ranks. The Canadian even has his eyes set on the big prize.

Speaking to Tennis365's Kevin Palmer in an exclusive, Auger-Aliassime dubbed Alcaraz a “prodigy” while expressing admiration for Sinner’s “fantastic” career graph before praising the latter’s team and his game.

The Canadian said he hoped to replicate Sinner’s trajectory so he can compete for the sport’s biggest titles.

“Carlos [Alcaraz] is something of a prodigy and [Jannik] Sinner’s progression has been fantastic. It is a credit to his team and everyone around him how well he has been playing," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

“I hope I can have a progression like he has had and begin to compete with them for the big titles," he added.

A former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, the Canadian is excited about his prospects ahead of the tournament. He said triumphing at the All England Club was his dream.

He added that he is beginning to rediscover his best game after a tough year. Notably, the Canadian had come into the grass swing with a modest 21-14 win-loss record for the season.

"It has been a rough year for me,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said. “Now I am coming back, I’m in the top 20 again, I’ve won back-to-back matches in tournaments and it feels like I’m getting close to where I want to be again. I feel like my game is coming back to where I want it to be."

“Wimbledon is here now and I just love this tournament. It is my dream to win this tournament one day," he added.

While Auger-Aliassime's biggest Grand Slam result has come at the US Open, where he reached the semifinal in 2021, he has also staged deep runs at the grasscourt Slam. His best performance at Wimbledon came in the same year when he reached the quarterfinal before losing to Matteo Berrettini.

"All credit to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on duo separating them from the crop

Jannik Sinner is the World No. 1.

Felix Auger-Aliassime conceded that tennis has opened up much more after the ‘Big 3’ (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic) era, but also credited Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik for separating themselves from the rest of the crop.

He said the duo were playing “amazing” tennis, adding that it was for the rest of players to get up to their level.

“You could say it is pretty open now after this era when three or four guys were so dominant, but at the same time, we have two guys who are also pulling themselves apart from the rest of the group,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

“All credit to Carlos [Alcaraz] and Jannik [Sinner] because they have been playing some amazing tennis and it is up to the rest of us to get up there with them," he added.

Auger-Aliassime is seeded 17th for this year’s Wimbledon. As the new World No. 1, Jannik Sinner will be the top seed.

