Iga Swiatek has been announced as a Porsche ambassador, joining Emma Raducanu in that role.
A little more than a year ago, Porsche made Raducanu their Brand Ambassador, even before she made her debut at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena, where the winner gets to take home a Porsche car.
Swiatek, on the other hand, is a two-time champion of the event, having won the title earlier this year. The Pole took to social media on Friday, June 23, to announce that she was joining forces with Porsche.
"After I got my 2nd trophy in Stuttgart many of you wrote that it is a good moment to start a collab with Porsche and it seems very natural to me. So… guess what. I’m joining #teamPorsche! And it doesn’t mean I won’t be fighting for another Porsche car in Stuttgart next year," she tweeted.
Besides congratulating the World No. 1, tennis fans were also quick to take a dig at Raducanu following the announcement, with one stating that Porsche finally got a "deserving" ambassador.
"Oh finally some deserving ambassador; Porsche got facts fixed and recognized who the real queen is," one fan said.
"What a news, Iga! 🤩 @porsche_polska finally has the Ambassador it deserves," read another tweet.
Emma Raducanu's struggles continue, loses British No. 1 spot to Katie Boulter
Since rising to fame with the 2021 US Open triumph, things have only gone downhill for Emma Raducanu on the tennis front. She has gone through a host of coaching changes and struggled with various injuries.
Earlier this year, she underwent surgeries on both her hands and her left ankle., which sees her skip the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships. She was last seen in action at the Stuttgart Open earlier this year, where she lost 2-6, 1-6 to Jelena Ostapenko in the first round.
Having fallen out of the WTA top-100, she has now been replaced as the British No. 1 by Katie Boulter on June 12.
Besides recovering from her surgeries, Raducanu is also on the lookout for a new coach. Since working with Andrew Richardson during her US Open triumph, she parted ways with him and then had stints with Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov, and Sebastian Sachs.