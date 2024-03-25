"A public park... just my dad and I" - Coco Gauff's corrects social media post about her shoes featuring coordinates of courts she grew up playing on

Coco Gauff's newest custom shoes showcase a unique design: they feature the coordinates of the tennis courts where she practiced with her father, Corey, while growing up

The place, Pompey Park in Delray Beach, Florida, holds a special place in the youngster’s half so it was understandable that she took to social media to correct a post mislabeling the venue as a “club”.

Gauff shared the post in question on her Instagram stories, casually correcting it by writing that the “club” being referred to was no more than a public park with two tennis courts.

She mentioned it was just her and her dad practicing there, questioning if that could even be considered a "club."

"Public park with two tennis courts, not a tennis club!! just my dad and I lol if that’s what you consider a club,” Coco Gauff wrote on her Instagram story.

A screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram story. (Source: Coco Gauff Instagram)

Gauff opened her Miami Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Nadia Podoroska before ousting Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 in the next round.

The 20-year-old, however, could not find a way past big-hitting Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, going down against her in three sets 3-6, 6-1, 2-6.

Coco Gauff feels right at home at Miami Open

Gauff during her fourth-round encounter at the Miami Open 2024.

Miami Open is the closest tournament to home when it comes to Coco Gauff, who was born in Delray Beach, Florida, around 60 miles from the venue of the WTA 1000 event.

Gauff has spoken about feeling at home when playing in Miami, especially being able to adapt to the extreme heat without much trouble.

"Yeah, I'm from here, so I'm very used to the heat," Coco Gauff said during her third-round post-match press conference. "I do think, like, center court is slower than the practice courts, but quicker than it was at Indian Wells. It is still, like I feel like I'm adjusting to the court."

Before bowing out in the fourth round, she had mentioned her desire to keep improving with each match. She had during her post-match press conference noted that she was already playing better tennis than she did at Indian Wells a couple of weeks ago and hoped to continue in the same vein.

"Overall I feel good so for. I'm trying to improve with each match. Definitely playing a little bit better than I was last week in Indian Wells. Really happy with how I'm improving," Gauff asaid.