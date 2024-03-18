"A really cool morning surprise" - Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa live life large in Miami with color-coordinated Aston Martin car

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa unveiled emerald green rackets to match the Aston Martin DBX707 gifted to the couple by the automobile brand.

The couple are currently in Miami where they will both compete at the Miami Open.

Tsitsipas shared a video of the two with an Aston Martin, with the former saying that he had been loyal to the brand for many years. He also said that the car was a "really cool morning surprise".

"We have been loyal to the brand for so many years and today we are matching rackets and cars, Wilson Blade 98, New Aston Martin DBX707..Thank You, Aston Martin, this is a really cool morning surprise."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram story

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa both went to Indian Wells where they teamed up for the Tie Break tens. The couple reached the final before losing to Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro.

Badosa, however, was unable to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as she withdrew from the tournament. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, reached the fourth round of the tournament with wins over Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe. Here, he was beaten by Jiri Lehecka.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the tenth seed at the Miami Open

The Greek in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Following his fourth-round exit in Indian Wells, Tsitsipas will next compete at the Miami Open as the tenth seed.

The Greek has already received a bye to the next round by virtue of being one of the seeded players. Here, he will be up against either Denis Shapovalov or Luciano Darderi.

While Tsitsipas hasn't faced Darderi before, he has locked horns with Shapovalov five times, with the Canadian leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. The most recent encounter between the two came in the Round of 16 of the Barcelona Open, with the Greek winning 6-3, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won 11 out of 16 matches so far this season. The Greek reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Taylor Fritz. The 25-year-old won two matches each in both of the tournaments he played in Mexico. He reached the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open and the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open, losing to Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur respectively.