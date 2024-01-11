"A sorry excuse of a human being" - Martina Navratilova slams Marjorie Taylor Greene after committee meeting hearing where Hunter Biden stormed out 

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the remarks made by American far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene (also known as MTG) during a House Oversight Committee meeting. Greene resorted to name-calling Hunter Biden after he abruptly exited the hearing.

On Wednesday, January 10, the President's son made an appearance on Capitol Hill for the hearing to discuss a resolution to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for denying the members the opportunity to question him in a private setting. However, he, along with his legal team, abruptly left the meeting when he faced verbal attacks from certain Republican lawmakers.

Hunter Biden left the meeting when Marjorie Taylor Greene was called upon to address the committee, resulting in Greene labeling him a "coward."

Reacting to the scene at Capitol Hill, 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova took to social media and criticized MTG for her behavior towards Hunter. She stated that MTG was "desperate" to hold the President's son in contempt, calling her "a sorry excuse of a human being."

"Boy oh boy does @RepMTG want to be a VP. She is desperate. What a sorry excuse of a human being…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Martina Navratilova's focus on diet, focus on gym work took women's tennis to a different level" - Tennis journalist

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

According to tennis journalist and writer Chris Bowers, Martina Navratilova's focus on diet and dedication to gym work during the 1980s significantly elevated women's tennis.

Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. She boasts an impressive record, holding the highest number of Grand Slam titles won during the Open Era, with a staggering 59 titles to her name. Among these are 18 singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles.

The former World No.1 has been a vocal advocate for various causes, including stricter gun control laws, LGBTQ rights, and women's rights.

During an episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Chris Bowers discussed the significant impact Martina Navratilova's rigorous diet regime and gym training had on women's tennis.

Bowers stated that the changes that Navratilova made in her routine led to the advancement of women's tennis during her era.

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said (at 11:30).

The journalist also emphasized that Martina Navratilova's contributions to the game are not adequately acknowledged, and her impact is frequently disregarded and "taken for granted" by all.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.