"A superstar on and off the court" - Coco Gauff can establish herself at the top of the game 'for years', says James Blake

Former American tennis player James Blake has hailed Coco Gauff as a superstar who could dominate the game for a while.

Gauff, 18, has had an impressive career so far, reaching the Roland Garros singles and doubles finals last year and qualifying for the 2022 WTA Finals in both singles and doubles.

The teenager made a decent start to her 2023 campaign, winning the ASB Classic in Auckland before losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open to Jelena Ostapenko. Gauff and Jessica Pegula, though, have reached the women's doubles semi-finals, where they will take on Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama on Friday (January 27).

Blake has waxed lyrical about Gauff, who's also known for her work off the court.

"Always love Coco Gauff. She is a superstar on and off the court. Can't wait to continue watching her progress and establish herself at the top of the game for years," Blake tweeted.

"I love her and have the highest of hopes for her. Can’t wait to sit back and enjoy her hall of fame career," he added.

Gauff may have ended her singles campaign early, but she could still leave Melbourne Park as a Grand Slam doubles champion this weekend.

"I'm excited to play doubles" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff (left) lost to Jelena Ostapenko in singles.

Coco Gauff entered the Australian Open in fine form after capturing the singles title in Auckland.

The seventh seed started her campaign well, reeling off three straight-set wins, including beating 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. However, Gauff came unstuck in the fourth round against 2017 Roland Garros winner Ostapenko, going down in straight sets.

Despite her singles loss, Gauff is excited that the doubles with Pegula has given her an opportunity to stay alive in the tournament.

"I'm excited to play doubles. I think it gives me a chance to still be around, and I definitely enjoy just competing in general. So I think it will help me. I think doubles has taught me how to play after losing, how to play with frustration. I don't have so much time to sulk around and kind of be in my feelings," Coco Gauff said.

Meanwhile, Gauff's doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, is also a top-ten singles player. Like Gauff, though, the third seed lost to two-time winner Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals. Interestingly, Pegula had also entered in mixed doubles, but she and Austin Krajicek lost in the first round to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Mate Pavic.

