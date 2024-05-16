"A truly good man" - Martina Navratilova reacts as former US President Jimmy Carter reportedly nears the end of his days

Martina Navratilova reacted to news about former US president Jimmy Carter nearing the end of his days. The 99-year-old's grandson announced that Carter himself does not know about his well-being.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States of America and he served from 1977-1981. Before that, from 1971 to 1975, he was the 76th governor of Georgia.

Soon after leaving the presidency, Carter founded the Carter Center, a non-profit organization in 1982. The organization, which was opened by him along with his wife Rosalynn, focused on human rights, conflict resolution, public health, eradication of infectious diseases, and mental health, among other things.

Carter even received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work related to the Carter Center.

In February 2023, the 39th president, who was receiving treatment at the Carter Center, decided to spend his remaining time with his family at his home. He continued to receive hospice care for an undisclosed terminal illness.

Carter's grandson Jason said he recently had a conversation with his grandfather and asked about his well-being.

“I said, Pawpaw, people ask me how you’re doing, and I say, I don’t know. And he said, well, I don’t know myself,” said Jason Carter during an event at the Carter Centre in Atlanta (via Georgia Recorder).

“And he really is, I think, coming to the end that, that — as I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him. And there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end, and I think he has been there in that space,” Jason added.

Joe Newberry shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 15 where the singer revealed the former president's latest plight. 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova reposted the tweet and wrote:

"A truly good man…"

Martina Navratilova has immense respect for former US president Jimmy Carter's work

Martina Navratilova at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Martina Navratilova has previously thanked the former president for his noble work. When news about Jimmy Carter returning home to receive hospice care spread in February 2023, the former Czech-American player took to her X account to show her appreciation.

"Thank you Mr President- you are one of a kind in every good way possible…," she wrote.

Another former tennis player Chirs Evert also expressed her appreciation for Carter.

"All about giving, a stellar human being," Evert wrote on her X account.