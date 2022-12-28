Andy Murray engaged in a conversation with British-Iranian citizen and popular activist Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as they discussed tennis, social issues and more.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran on April 3, 2016 and was later sentenced to five years of imprisonement after being accused of spying by Iranian authorities. The 44-year-old has always denied the accusations and it was only after the proper intervention of the UK government in March 2022 that she was released from prison. Since then, she has been relentlessly fighting for the freedom of fellow Iranians.

Murray conversed with Ratcliffe as part of the BBC Today Program and the complete episode of the talk will be released on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on December 28. Ahead of the release, the former World No. 1 expressed delight at having had a chat with the 44-year-old. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the same.

"Was incredibly fortunate to be able to spend some time with the inspirational Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe a few weeks ago. A truly humbling experience to hear first hand about her experience in Iran, whilst also discussing our mutual love of tennis. Nazanin [Ratcliffe] is guest editor of the @bbctodayprogrammeon BBC Radio 4 and @bbcsounds tomorrow and you can hear some of our conversation from 0800," he wrote in his Instagram story as he posted a picture of the two.

Ratcliffe's story has been an inspiration to many Iranian citizens who struggle under their government's tyrannical rule. In September 2022, she filmed herself cutting her hair in protest over the detention and subsequent death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, which eventually stimulated mass protests in Iran.

Murray has been a strong supporter of women’s rights issues and other social causes over the years, and his full conversation with the Iranian activist is sure to be an engaging one.

Andy Murray to start 2023 season at Adelaide International

Andy Murray will begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International, which is set to commence on January 1.

With the three-time Grand Slam champion taking part in the tournament in Australia, he will not be representing Great Britain at the United Cup.

In a statement, as per EuroSport, Murray revealed that he will open his 2023 campaign at the Adelaide International.

“I’ll be starting the year in Australia, which I always really enjoy. Playing at the Adelaide International for the first time is something I’m looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they’ve always been very supportive," the 35-year-old said.

He went on to convey that the Adelaide-based tournament will be a "great preparation" for the Australian Open.

“I’ve been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I’m looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings," asserted Murray.

