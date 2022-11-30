"About time" - Martina Navratilova content over the US Senate's bill to federally protect same-sex marriages

Martina Navratilova has expressed her contentment with the Senate's bill to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage.

In response to concerns that the Supreme Court would reverse a 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would protect federal recognition of same-sex marriage. The bill is now headed back to the House, where it should be quickly passed and sent to the president's desk to be signed into law.

"Today the long but inexorable march towards greater equality advances forward," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement ahead of the vote.

"By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message that every American needs to hear: no matter who you are or who you love, you too deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law," Schumer added.

Martina Navratilova, who came out as gay in 1981, shared her contentment over the news on Twitter and said it should have happened sooner.

“Excellent news and about time!!!” she wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina NPR @NPR JUST IN: The Senate has voted to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The bill now goes to the House, where it's expected to pass quickly. n.pr/3FcFJC5 JUST IN: The Senate has voted to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The bill now goes to the House, where it's expected to pass quickly. n.pr/3FcFJC5 Excellent news and about time!!! twitter.com/NPR/status/159… Excellent news and about time!!! twitter.com/NPR/status/159…

"Instant block for those who tell em to stick to tennis" - Martina Navratilova fires back following criticism

Former tennis stars Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs recently expressed their opinions on Novak Djokovic not making the nominee list for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, stating that his exclusion was valid.

Stubbs opined that Djokovic was not a great sport but admitted that he was a "gracious loser."

"Nothing to do with that. Novak is not a great sport on court: he’s been defaulted, broken racquets, etcetera, among other things. He’s absolutely a gracious loser, I’ll give him that, but this award is for sportsmanship on and off court. So don’t make this about anything but that," she tweeted.

The former doubles No. 1 also listed several reasons why she didn't consider the Serb worthy of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

"He also has outbursts on court! Smashed the net at the French Open, threw his racquet that almost hit a ball kid in Serbia. I could go on, but it’s pointless with you stans! You see gold toilets with your heroes!" she added.

Martina Navratilova soon joined Stubbs in the conversation and shared similar views. Unsurprisingly, their opinions didn't go down well with Djokovic's fans, who responded with hateful comments towards the former tennis players.

Navratilova responded by blocking the culprits, pointing out that she had every right to state her opinions.

"Instant block is for those who tell em to stick to tennis as if I don’t have the right to talk about anything else. Personal insults- that’s what people do who have no other argument. Not sure what you actually mean…," tweeted Navratilova.

