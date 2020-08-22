Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the many young players who is tipped to benefit from the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at this year’s US Open. And the Greek himself is quite upbeat about his chances given that he won't have to face the legendary duo in New York.

According to Tsitsipas, the rest of the field will not only have a better chance of winning, but will also have more than their usual share of attention.

In a recent interview with Greek website SDNA, Tsitsipas spoke about a host of topics, including his thoughts on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The World No. 6 also talked about the possibility of facing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in New York.

Rafael Nadal’s decision probably has to do with Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Men’s tennis has been dominated by the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for a long time. Not only do the 'Big 3' sweep most of the Major titles, they also command a lion's share of the media attention when they are playing.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have combined for eight of the last 13 Grand Slams (Djokovic with the other five), and their absence will almost certainly guarantee several players a greater chance of progressing through the draw. And Stefanos Tsitsipas firmly believes this is an opportunity for him to 'play better'.

"The chances are definitely going up, with the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from the US Open," Tsitsipas said. “It is definitely a better opportunity to play better, to feel that not all the attention is on them. I am also given the opportunity to be in a better position in the leaderboard ranking.”

Roger Federer had announced a couple of months ago that he would be sitting out the rest of the 2020 season due to a setback in his rehab from injury. The Swiss had to undergo a second surgery on his right knee in June, and his recovery will take another few months at the very least.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, was left with no choice but to choose between the US Open and the French Open given the tightly packed calendar in August and September. In the end, the Spaniard decided to focus all his attention on a possible 13th title at Roland Garros instead of attempting to defend his crown at New York.

Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted to not knowing the precise reason for the Spaniard’s withdrawal, but assumed that the French Open had a say in it. Tsitsipas also revealed that the absence of Nadal and Federer gave him additional ‘impetus’ and motivation for the US Open.

“I do not know what went through their minds and why they made this decision. I know, of course, that Roger Federer also had an injury," the Greek said. "Rafael Nadal I do not know why he will not play, it probably has to do with Roland Garros. This, however, gives me impetus, motivates me. I feel good about my game.”

The World No. 6 was also asked about a potential match-up with Novak Djokovic at some stage of the US Open. The Greek acknowledged the enormity of the task, but also asserted that he wasn't looking that far ahead.

"Djokovic, of course, will be a challenge, but I still have a long time to think about a confrontation with him," Tsitsipas said.