"Absolutely brilliant": Martina Navratilova, Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Billie Jean King & tennis world in awe of Carlos Alcaraz after his US Open triumph

On Sunday night, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner at the US Open to claim his second title in New York. As the Spaniard celebrated his victory, Martina Navratilova, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert, Billie Jean King and more from the tennis world were left awed by his triumph.

Alcaraz led an incredible campaign throughout the 2025 US Open. He began his time at Flushing Meadows with wins over Riley Opelka, Mattia Belluci, Luciana Dardori, and Arthur Rinderknech. He then outdid Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals, before beating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, all without dropping a single set.

On Sunday night, Carlos Alcaraz took on Jannik Sinner in the finals of the US Open. While the Italian put on a laudable display, Alcaraz was undoubtedly the star of the show as he clinched a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory. After his triumph, the tennis world rushed in to congratulate the 22-year-old. Martina Navratilova hailed his performance, writing,

“Congrats to Alcaraz - what a performance, what a champion.”

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert, who led the American to her maiden Grand Slam title, wrote,

“Congrats 🍾 Escape from Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz on winning your 2nd @usopen and 6th slam, absolutely brilliant the whole tournament 🏟️ long.”

“Cheers to @carlosalcaraz who has captured the #USOpen men's singles title for the second time,” Billie Jean King added.

“@carlosalcaraz bro winning the US Open losing just one set? Thought you could do better 😂😂😂 you're on another level,” Alejandro Davidovich Fokina joked.

“Congrats @carlitosalcarazz, I expect to see that Brooklyn Bridge tattooed on your body in Australia,” Rennae Stubbs wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 Grand Slam season in review

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Despite a shaky start, Carlos Alcaraz has led an incredible 2025 season. The Spaniard kicked off his year at the Australian Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals before being knocked out by Novak Djokovic.

Up next, Alcaraz returned to action at the French Open. At Roland Garros, the 22-year-old outdid the likes of Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the finals. In the summit clash, he faced off against Jannik Sinner and made an incredible comeback to clinch a 4-6, 6(4)-7, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win in a match that lasted over five hours.

In July, Carlos Alcaraz competed at the Wimbledon Championships, defeating Cameron Norrie, Andrey Rublev, and Jack Draper to reach his second-consecutive Grand Slam final. However, the Spaniard was denied the top step of the podium in England by Sinner.

