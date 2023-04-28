"Absolutely despicable; Who are they trying to protect?" - Tennis fans accuse ITF of "corruption" after Simona Halep's doping trial revelation

Simona Halep has broken her silence regarding her doping suspension for the first time since the ordeal. Her surprising revelations have caused a stir among tennis fans and they have expressed their frustrations about the same.

In October 2022, Halep was issued a provisional suspension by the ITIA after testing positive for a banned substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. With six months passing by without any trial or conclusion, Halep has now come forward and opened up about the mishandling of her case.

In an interview, she stated that she was completely unaware of the banned substance and had to search the internet for information about it. She further noted that after consultation with the experts, the cause of her positive test was determined to be ‘supplement contamination.’

Despite promptly submitting the evidence, the former World No. 1 revealed that the ITF had ignored the submission. She also disclosed that the ITF has been postponing her hearing, and although its new revised date is May 28, that could be canceled as well.

Halep claimed that such a delay was unfair and that the past few months have been heavy for her. She questioned the shocking postponement of the proceedings.

"The next step is a hearing at the end of May, the 28th, but it is very fragile because the ITF said that they might cancel it as well. I believe that it’s not fair to spend eight months without even being judged by the Tribunal," Halep said.

“Emotionally, the whole period has not been easy,” she added. “I’m not asking for special treatment. I just ask to be judged. How much longer is this going to take?"

After her vulnerable revelation, scores of tennis fans rallied behind Halep and asked the ITF and the WTA for answers. Many fans accused the governing bodies of corruption.

“The most respectful and calm player out there running out of patience and speaking up about @ITFTennis tells you a lot about their corruption. I don’t remember any other player waiting for so long to get a hearing. If I didn’t know better I’d say this is xenophobia,” one fan remarked.

yas @92ftkyky
the most respectful and calm player out there running out of patience and speaking up about @ITFTennis tells you a lot about their corruption. i don't remember any other player waiting for so long to get a hearing. If i didn't know better I'd say this is xenophobia 🤔

“Justice delayed is justice denied. #ITF,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Marty @Svitoflopina
As she is someone who had that much success over the last decade, I would not expect ITF treating her so bad like this??? Like she is one of the most respected players by peers and experts and she is still waiting?? Feels like someone in ITF is a Halep hater, cause like

Tommy @TommyJStenton
@ITFTennis what is going on. This is preposterous.

AdrianaG @AdrianaG01234
One of the best tennis players in the world and they can't prioritize her case? Terrible. #freeSimo #keepfighting

Vikash Kumar @_Vikash @Simona_Halep

For what is worth, I fully stand by you.

I have no knowledge of your being complicit or not.



What I do know is you are entitled to a fair & speedy trial.



Vikash Kumar @_Vikash

For what is worth, I fully stand by you.

I have no knowledge of your being complicit or not.

What I do know is you are entitled to a fair & speedy trial.

Could you comment what has been the action of players council on this matter.

WTATennisIQ @WTATennisIQ
Well, this confirms all this charade has been carefully doctored by @ITFTennis to sideline Simo from playing tennis…who has so much grudge against her though?🤔

Horatiu🇷🇴 @gherman_horatiu
I believe it is not only UNFAIR, but it should definitely be ILLEGAL to apply a suspension for so long and reject all the requests for hearing. This is discretionary behavior and it is humiliating and absolutely destructive for a professional athlete career. 🥲

Seb @AlinSebi05
@WTA any help? @ITFTennis ? What in the world is happening? Can you get your people to start doing their jobs and sort out this case? 8 months is being enough. We need #SimonaHalep back on tour.

Goatovic @heheshsgsvsvsvs
Free Simona Halep

Saba @Saba66818048
bureaucracy in tennis official bodies @WTA @atptour

Gill Gross 🧋 @Gill_Gross



If they’re going to use provisional suspensions, they need to hold a hearing and reach a verdict in a timely manner. This is common sense.



Gill Gross 🧋 @Gill_Gross

If they're going to use provisional suspensions, they need to hold a hearing and reach a verdict in a timely manner. This is common sense.

The balance of power is entirely with the regulatory bodies because there is no collective bargaining for the players.

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena
The only way to deal with this is to sue @ITFTennis until you bankrupt them, then with the millions you buy WTA and fire everyone there and move all the tournaments in Romania, haideee 😍

The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast @Shaptennispod
The @WTA needs to issue a statement here and explain why there hasn't been a hearing/conclusion/proof of cheating.

🤙Shivam🤙#wefoundGarbineMuguruza @i_am_s07
What ITF has done to her is absolutely despicable, left her hanging for a year now with no hearing, no due process nothing

MoniMarie @blue_me3
Something is really wrong in the way Itf is treating Simona's case. Why they keep cancel her hearings? WhoTF are they trying to protect? Some big company that is responsable for the contamination of her supplements?

"You deserve a quick hearing" - Simona Halep’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou extends public support

Halep and Patrick Mouratoglou at the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep roped in Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou into her team in April 2022. The athlete, who sat outside the World's Top-10 and was struggling with her form, found decent success under his mentorship.

Halep made the semifinals of Wimbledon, lifted her ninth WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open, and re-entered the Top-10 of the WTA rankings. However, things fell apart after she was issued a provisional suspension for doping.

When the news broke, Mouratoglou had publicly voiced his support for Halep. After her latest revelation, he backed up her plea on social media.

“You deserve a quick hearing so that you can expose your case and be judged,” he wrote in the Instagram comments.

Patrick Mouratoglou on Instagram

