"Absolutely despicable; Who are they trying to protect?" - Tennis fans accuse ITF of "corruption" after Simona Halep's doping trial revelation

Simona Halep has broken her silence regarding her doping suspension for the first time since the ordeal. Her surprising revelations have caused a stir among tennis fans and they have expressed their frustrations about the same.
In October 2022, Halep was issued a provisional suspension by the ITIA after testing positive for a banned substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. With six months passing by without any trial or conclusion, Halep has now come forward and opened up about the mishandling of her case.
In an interview, she stated that she was completely unaware of the banned substance and had to search the internet for information about it. She further noted that after consultation with the experts, the cause of her positive test was determined to be ‘supplement contamination.’
Despite promptly submitting the evidence, the former World No. 1 revealed that the ITF had ignored the submission. She also disclosed that the ITF has been postponing her hearing, and although its new revised date is May 28, that could be canceled as well.
Halep claimed that such a delay was unfair and that the past few months have been heavy for her. She questioned the shocking postponement of the proceedings.
"The next step is a hearing at the end of May, the 28th, but it is very fragile because the ITF said that they might cancel it as well. I believe that it’s not fair to spend eight months without even being judged by the Tribunal," Halep said.
“Emotionally, the whole period has not been easy,” she added. “I’m not asking for special treatment. I just ask to be judged. How much longer is this going to take?"
After her vulnerable revelation, scores of tennis fans rallied behind Halep and asked the ITF and the WTA for answers. Many fans accused the governing bodies of corruption.
“The most respectful and calm player out there running out of patience and speaking up about @ITFTennis tells you a lot about their corruption. I don’t remember any other player waiting for so long to get a hearing. If I didn’t know better I’d say this is xenophobia,” one fan remarked.
“Justice delayed is justice denied. #ITF,” another fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"You deserve a quick hearing" - Simona Halep’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou extends public support
Simona Halep roped in Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou into her team in April 2022. The athlete, who sat outside the World's Top-10 and was struggling with her form, found decent success under his mentorship.
Halep made the semifinals of Wimbledon, lifted her ninth WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open, and re-entered the Top-10 of the WTA rankings. However, things fell apart after she was issued a provisional suspension for doping.
When the news broke, Mouratoglou had publicly voiced his support for Halep. After her latest revelation, he backed up her plea on social media.
“You deserve a quick hearing so that you can expose your case and be judged,” he wrote in the Instagram comments.