Holger Rune's mother Aneke receiving death threats following her son's loss in the Mexican Open semifinals received a lot of attention from fans.

The Dane was seeded second at the ATP 500 event and reached the final four, where he was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 by sixth seed and eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

Rune's mother Aneke shared a death threat she received from an individual on her Instagram messages, which read:

"U f*****g son of a w***e. I'm waiting for you. I will hunt you down and stick a knife in your neck. Then I'll cut off your stupid head. It will be all over the news. damn, this will be a lesson to the rest f*****g scum. I'm coming for you. you will die from a dull knife."

Aneke also mentioned the email ID of the abuser, while saying that it was illegal to send death threats.

"If anyone know this idiot (see email on top) do tell him that it's illegal to do death threats," she wrote.

Several fans were furious with the threat Holger Rune's mother received and gave their two cents on the matter, with one saying that the individual doing so was not a tennis fan and was only obsessed with money.

"Wow, this was an email that Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke, received after his loss to Casper Ruud in Acapulco. Absolutely DISGUSTING, this person isn’t a tennis fan, they’re just clearly obsessed with money, and have no morals. Players and their teams get messages like this after EVERY loss, as if they have a duty to win for the bettors. If you lose money, it is YOUR fault. Shameful," the fan's comment read.

One fan called for the arrest of the person sending the death threat.

"This person needs to be tracked down, arrested, and criminally charged," the fan's comment read.

Another fan sent their best wishes to Holger Rune and his mother while slamming the individual who sent the threat.

"This is wild , we all gamble and lose sometimes but you can’t send a mother of a tennis star this message. Tennis isn’t easy as y’all gamblers see it. Sending hugs to the mum and Rune," the fan's comment read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Holger Rune remains 7th in the ATP rankings

Holger Rune in action at the Mexican Open

Holger Rune will remain the World No. 7 following his loss to Casper Ruud in the Mexican Open semifinals.

The Dane now has 11 wins out of 16 matches so far during the 2024 season, with his best run coming at the Brisbane International, where he was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Apart from the Mexican Open, the former World No. 4 also reached the semifinals of the Open 13 in Montpellier.

Rune had a disappointing Australian Open campaign as he suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Arthur Cazaux. He will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.