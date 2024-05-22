Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has been enjoying her time in Switzerland, where she accompanied her boyfriend to the 2024 Geneva Open. Riddle shared her experience of exploring the scenic beauty and the cultural heritage of Switzerland, as well as her encounter with some friendly cows.

Fritz entered the ATP 250 tournament at the back of a quarterfinal run at the Italian Open, where he was seeded 11th. The American defeated Fabio Fognini, compatriot Sebastian Korda, and eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov en route to the last eight, where he lost 6-4, 6-3 to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

In doubles, however, the 26-year-old, who teamed up with fellow countryman Tommy Paul, faced an early exit against the Argentine duo of Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 4-6, 6-1, [10-8].

Riddle, who is a model and a social media influencer, has been dating Fritz since 2020. The couple often travel together to various destinations, where Fritz participates in tennis tournaments and Riddle supports him from the stands.

Riddle’s latest Instagram story, posted on Tuesday, May 21, showed her exploring the picturesque medieval town of Gruyeres, Switzerland. The 26-year-old explored the hills, streets, and cuisine of the town, and expressed her admiration for the place. The social media influencer also revealed that she was on a mission to find cows.

"On a mission to find cows," Riddle captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Riddle’s wish came true as she spotted a herd of cows grazing in a nearby field. She didn’t waste any time and took several photos and videos of herself petting the cows.

"The hills are alive (with the sound of me absolutely losing my sh*t because i found cows)," Riddle wrote.

Riddle also shared some pictures of her solo trip to Geneva’s Museum of Art and History, where she shared a picture of the "Ball Track Venus Italica" installation by Belgian artist Wim Delvoy. The installation is a modern reinterpretation of the classical sculpture of Venus, made with steel balls and tracks.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expresses her amusement after hearing Roger Federer’s voice on Waze

Roger Federer at the Amazon MGM Studios And Prime Video Upfront

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle had a hilarious reaction when she heard Roger Federer’s voice on the navigation app Waze, upon arriving in Switzerland a week ago.

Federer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, retired from the sport in 2022 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. The former World No. 1 is also an ambassador for Swiss tourism and has lent his voice to the Waze app in Switzerland since 2023. The app allows users to choose Federer’s voice as an option for turn-by-turn directions and traffic alerts.

Riddle and Fritz arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, May 16 for the Geneva Open, which will take place from May 19 to 25. Riddle said she was surprised and amused when she heard Federer’s voice on the Waze app when they were on the road.

The social media influencer posted a picture of the car dashboard with the Waze app on the infotainment screen on her Instagram story.

"We just landed in Switzerland and the Waze GPS voice is Federer, I am on the floor," Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz is seeded third at the ATP 250 tournament in Switzerland. The American received a bye into the second round, where he will face compatriot Alex Michelsen. The winner of the match will face either Tomas Machac or Nicolas Moreno de Alboran in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open.